Cat Found Recently Tests Positive For Rabies

Residents who have come into contact with this feline are asked to consult with their doctors. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Health Department says a cat found near the intersection of Stottlemyer Road and Old Catoctin Road near Route 77 has tested...
The spread of COVID-19 has reached the "high" status for Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the county's website. Data shows there have been 12.7 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past seven days that ended on July 25. Those hospitalizations, combined with 404 new cases reported on Tuesday, have brought Montgomery County from the "medium" to "high" COVID-19 community level.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A cat tested positive for rabies on Friday near Route 77 in Frederick County, according to the health department. The cat was brought to the Maryland Department of Agriculture Lab due to its aggressive behavior. According to the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD), the young adult, gray tabby cat was found near the intersection of Stottlemyer Road and Old Catoctin Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The owner of Pampered Poodles, a Silver Spring pet grooming salon, has been convicted of 17 counts of animal cruelty. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Montgomery County, Carrie Seek was convicted on July 21 in district court. The case stems from...
The dog was in distress and had no water. Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – Police are looking for a woman who left a dog in a kennel with no floor on a sidewalk in Hagerstown over the weekend when temperatures were near 100 degrees. On Saturday, officers were sent to...
Per Montgomery County: COVID-19 cases are increasing in Montgomery County and throughout the nation as Omicron’s BA.5 variant has become the predominant strain circulating. The BA.5 variant spreads easily, and while symptoms are generally not severe, it is still important to practice recommended COVID-19 prevention steps. Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services recommends residents follow these precautions:
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A dog running along Route 50 in Prince George's County, Maryland was rescued Thursday by a paramedic ambulance crew, according to a social media post. The Prince George's County paramedics stopped their ambulance and attempted to bring the dog to safety, only catching...
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — Centennial Lake in Ellicott City is closed "until further notice." Howard County Government posted on social media Monday to say a blue-green algae bloom was found in the lake, which is located at Centennial Park. Blue-green algae can be toxic to both humans and...
BALDWIN, Md. — Last Wednesday, a man was injured and 10 of his dogs had to be rescued after his house caught fire in Rodgers Forge. The following Monday, WMAR-2 news learned that the owner reclaimed only four of those Pointer dogs. As of now the other six remain...
Montgomery County moved into high community level status with an average of 12.6 COVID-19 related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents during the past seven days that ended on July 24. On July 22, that number was 10.1 admissions. The county currently is in medium risk for transmission, according to the...
There are over 900 homeless students in FCPS. Frederick, Md. (NS) – The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership in Frederick County (SHIP), is looking for donations to help local homeless youth. Melissa Muntz, the Executive Director of SHIP, said there is a real need. “There are over 900 students in...
An indecent exposure incident was reported to Rockville City police Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, in the King Farm community. The incident was reported on an unspecified block of Watkins Overlook at 6:30 AM. That street runs alongside King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) along with agencies from across Virginia announced that they are conducting a search and rescue effort to locate Shannon Lee Fox. Fox was last seen February 23 and was reported missing March 3. Fox is a 30 year old white female standing 5 feet...
ELKRIDGE, Md. -- Centuries worth of information is being unearthed at a historic site in Elkridge.The excavation project started only five days ago. It centers around the enslaved people who worked at an iron furnace, some of whom tried to escape their circumstances.But archeologists say they have uncovered so much information that they already have a better idea of what the site looked like hundreds of years ago.On Tuesday, Dr. Julie Schablisky walked WJZ around the historic Elkridge furnace site—a location that dates back to 1740.The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources have put $50,000 towards...
WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Saturday was exceptionally hot! So hot, playgrounds around Montgomery County were empty and some community members think it’s for the best. Volunteers with Safe Healthy Playing Fields said dangerous chemicals can be found on some playgrounds around the county and with the rising temperatures, they can even burn children.
It was 120 years ago last week, that Annapolis Emergency Hospital treated its first patient. Today, the hospital known as Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has grown from a small community hospital into a regional medical center. Hospital leaders and staff celebrated the major milestone with a special birthday cake for employees.
The Appalachian Mountains are known for many things, including the numerous cave systems throughout the mountain range. This includes popular caves like Luray Caverns in Virginia and the Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, to lesser-known caves like Crystal Grottoes in Maryland. Maryland is mainly known for its waters, although many of...
While most people know how to keep safe in the heat with a heat wave underway in Maryland, it may not be so easy to think of your pets' wellbeing. Katelyn Zemlak from Camp Bow Wow in Columbia has some tips to keep your pets safe in the heat.
Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above after he was involved in an alleged indecent exposure incident in Laurel, authorities say. The man was last seen fleeing on foot after the incident by the lake at Gude Park Monday, July 25, according to Laurel City police. If...
