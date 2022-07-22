ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Cat Found Recently Tests Positive For Rabies

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents who have come into contact with this feline are asked to consult with their doctors. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Health Department says a cat found near the intersection of Stottlemyer Road and Old Catoctin Road near Route 77 has tested...

www.wfmd.com

wfmd.com

Pet of The Week July 25-29

Special thanks to Jay Day and The Day Home Team, LLC; Frey Agricultural Products; and Johnson & Johnson Heating and Air Conditioning. Interested in adopting? Please call Frederick County Animal Control, Maryland at 301-600-1546.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Montgomery County Reaches ‘High' COVID Community Level

The spread of COVID-19 has reached the "high" status for Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the county's website. Data shows there have been 12.7 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past seven days that ended on July 25. Those hospitalizations, combined with 404 new cases reported on Tuesday, have brought Montgomery County from the "medium" to "high" COVID-19 community level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Cat tests positive for rabies in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A cat tested positive for rabies on Friday near Route 77 in Frederick County, according to the health department. The cat was brought to the Maryland Department of Agriculture Lab due to its aggressive behavior. According to the Frederick County Health Department (FCHD), the young adult, gray tabby cat was found near the intersection of Stottlemyer Road and Old Catoctin Road.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Health Officials Urge Continued Prevention as New COVID-19 BA.5 Variant Is Now the Predominant Strain

Per Montgomery County: COVID-19 cases are increasing in Montgomery County and throughout the nation as Omicron’s BA.5 variant has become the predominant strain circulating. The BA.5 variant spreads easily, and while symptoms are generally not severe, it is still important to practice recommended COVID-19 prevention steps. Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services recommends residents follow these precautions:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Checking up on the Brandon Road fire dogs

BALDWIN, Md. — Last Wednesday, a man was injured and 10 of his dogs had to be rescued after his house caught fire in Rodgers Forge. The following Monday, WMAR-2 news learned that the owner reclaimed only four of those Pointer dogs. As of now the other six remain...
BALDWIN, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Moves into High Status for COVID-19 Hospital Admissions

Montgomery County moved into high community level status with an average of 12.6 COVID-19 related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents during the past seven days that ended on July 24. On July 22, that number was 10.1 admissions. The county currently is in medium risk for transmission, according to the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Indecent exposure in King Farm area of Rockville

An indecent exposure incident was reported to Rockville City police Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, in the King Farm community. The incident was reported on an unspecified block of Watkins Overlook at 6:30 AM. That street runs alongside King Farm Stream Valley Park.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO search for missing female

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) along with agencies from across Virginia announced that they are conducting a search and rescue effort to locate Shannon Lee Fox. Fox was last seen February 23 and was reported missing March 3. Fox is a 30 year old white female standing 5 feet...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Elkridge excavation unearths secrets of Maryland's past

ELKRIDGE, Md. -- Centuries worth of information is being unearthed at a historic site in Elkridge.The excavation project started only five days ago. It centers around the enslaved people who worked at an iron furnace, some of whom tried to escape their circumstances.But archeologists say they have uncovered so much information that they already have a better idea of what the site looked like hundreds of years ago.On Tuesday, Dr. Julie Schablisky walked WJZ around the historic Elkridge furnace site—a location that dates back to 1740.The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources have put $50,000 towards...
ELKRIDGE, MD
PWLiving

Crystal Grottoes, Boonsboro, Maryland

The Appalachian Mountains are known for many things, including the numerous cave systems throughout the mountain range. This includes popular caves like Luray Caverns in Virginia and the Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, to lesser-known caves like Crystal Grottoes in Maryland. Maryland is mainly known for its waters, although many of...
BOONSBORO, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tips to help keep your pets cool in the hot weather

While most people know how to keep safe in the heat with a heat wave underway in Maryland, it may not be so easy to think of your pets' wellbeing. Katelyn Zemlak from Camp Bow Wow in Columbia has some tips to keep your pets safe in the heat.
COLUMBIA, MD

