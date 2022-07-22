Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball to run for state auditor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball announced Friday that she will run for state auditor next year.

Ball, a Republican and eastern Kentucky native, is finishing a second term as state treasurer.

Ball said in a campaign release that she has delivered on her “promise to serve as a watchdog of taxpayer dollars.”

“Financial stability is key to maintaining a healthy economy,” Ball said. “That is why, with the support of our communities, I’m ready to use my best practices in the Kentucky Auditor’s office.”

Ball said as treasurer, her office returned $142 million in unclaimed property to Kentuckians, launching a new government transparency website, and established a savings and investment program for Kentuckians with disabilities.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, also finishing his second term, is running for governor next year. Kentucky’s auditor is in charge of overseeing audits of state agencies and county governments.