ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball to run for state auditor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball announced Friday that she will run for state auditor next year.

Ball, a Republican and eastern Kentucky native, is finishing a second term as state treasurer.

Ball said in a campaign release that she has delivered on her “promise to serve as a watchdog of taxpayer dollars.”

“Financial stability is key to maintaining a healthy economy,” Ball said. “That is why, with the support of our communities, I’m ready to use my best practices in the Kentucky Auditor’s office.”

Ball said as treasurer, her office returned $142 million in unclaimed property to Kentuckians, launching a new government transparency website, and established a savings and investment program for Kentuckians with disabilities.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, also finishing his second term, is running for governor next year. Kentucky’s auditor is in charge of overseeing audits of state agencies and county governments.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOP group endorses Nevada's Democratic attorney general

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thirteen Nevada Republicans announced a new coalition on Monday to endorse Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in his re-election bid against their party’s nominee, Sigal Chattah, a right-wing candidate who bested a more moderate Republican primary contender. The announcement of “Republicans for Ford,” first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, signals a major shift in party support as the group is headlined by a former rival of Ford’s — former state Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson, along with former GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian. “Now, more than ever, it is time to put duty to the state...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams plans for more affordable housing in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is promoting a plan she says will make housing more available and affordable across Georgia if she defeats Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this year. “I will lead the charge and tackling the four central housing challenges faced by Georgians across the state,” Abrams told reporters before releasing her plan on Wednesday. “That includes and the unaffordability of housing, the shrinking inventory, the displacement of longtime residents due to gentrification, and the preventable and ongoing tragedy of homelessness,” she said. Abrams repeatedly criticized Kemp for Georgia’s sluggish use of its $989 million in federal rental assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are warming up to Doug Mastriano. When he crushed a nine-person field to win the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor in May, some in the party warned that Mastriano’s far-right views on everything from abortion to the 2020 presidential election would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, reservation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI officials said at a news conference that the effort is being publicized to help locate the missing individuals, increase transparency and encourage relatives of missing Indigenous persons who aren’t on the list to reach out to local law enforcement and file a report. The project is in addition to the FBI’s continuing efforts to call attention to unsolved Indigenous homicides and missing person cases it is investigating. “For a long time, the issue of missing Native Americans has been in the news and a lot of people have been wondering if anybody is paying attention,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “I am here to assure you the FBI has been paying attention and together with our partners, we are taking a significant step toward justice for these victims, their families and communities.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Thumbtack Reveals the Top 10 Buggiest Cities in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- With summer in full swing, it’s the peak time of year when uninvited insects – like mosquitoes, ants, bees, and other bugs – can crash your party and take up residence in your home. Today, Thumbtack, the app used by millions of homeowners, revealed the list of the buggiest cities in the U.S. based on data from millions of home projects from across all 50 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005101/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Body of a man missing in New Mexico floodwaters is recovered

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The body of a man reported missing after flash floods hit the wildfire burn scar in northern New Mexico last week has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday. San Miguel County Sheriff’s officials said the body was located in the Tecolote Creek channel. They said three people were swept away from a destroyed home in the Tecolote Canyon subdivision last Thursday. The bodies of two women were recovered soon afterward west of Las Vegas, New Mexico.
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Ball
Person
Mike Harmon
The Associated Press

Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die. In a decision Tuesday, the justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was the person who killed Ame Deal and that Allen’s husband was solely responsible for punishing the child. Ame was ordered to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen and her husband, John Allen, fell asleep and discovered the next morning that the child had died. The court said Sammantha Allen not only failed to provide aid to her dying relative, but she also participated in the punishment and that her failure to release her from the container is what killed Ame.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Small plane crash in Macomb County leaves 3 injured

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan. The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit. It reached a height of about 75 feet (22 meters) before crashing, according to the Macomb County sheriff’s office. The victims suffered severe injuries and burns and were taken to a hospital. A dog that was aboard the plane has not been found.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Md. man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach. The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver. Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
The Associated Press

ChargePoint and Charge Across Town partner with California Energy Commission to build hundreds of EV chargers at apartment buildings and condo complexes across the state

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- California-based ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a partnership with Charge Across Town and the State of California to deploy hundreds of EV chargers at multifamily properties like apartment buildings and condo complexes across the state. Providing EV charging infrastructure at multifamily buildings will make it easier and cheaper for Californians living in apartments and condos to charge at home, helping them make the transition to electric mobility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726006124/en/ ChargePoint partners with Charge Across Town and the State of California to deploy EV charging at multifamily properties across the state. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#State Treasurer#Election State#Republican#The Kentucky Auditor#Kentuckians
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

2 dead after commuter train and vehicle crash in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two people were killed Sunday in a crash involving a Rain Runner commuter train and a vehicle on State Road 313, according to New Mexico State Police. The names and ages of the two people who died weren’t immediately released. According to a Rail Runner spokesperson, a southbound train leaving Santa Fe struck a vehicle crossing the tracks at a private crossing. They said all 90 passengers onboard the train were being bussed to their destination.
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy