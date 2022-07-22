ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

JP Estrella Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
 4 days ago
Elite 2023 big JP Estrella has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse August 4th-6th, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Estrella is one of the most sought after front court prospects in the 2023 class, runs with the Middlesex Magic for AAU ball and stars for Brewster Academy in high school. He has stated that Syracuse is among the schools recruiting him the hardest along with Duke, Kansas, UConn and others. He also has an official visit for Duke scheduled for July 31st immediately following his official to Iowa that begins on July 29th.

“I talk to [Adrian] Autry, [Gerry] McNamara and [Jim] Boeheim all the time," Estrella told ZagsBlog recently. "They were my first offer so they’ve been recruiting me for a long time now. The relationships have just grown since day one. I’ve been there a couple times for camp, unofficial visits. Now I’m going to go for an official and check it out again.”

Syracuse was the first school to offer Estrella after his performance at the 2021 Syracuse Basketball Elite Camp.

“I thought I was just there to get some good competition in,” Estrella said. “I didn’t realize I was going to pull away with an offer which I thought was crazy. I was just some Maine kid that got invited to this little camp. Ever since then my confidence has skyrocketed out of this world and I’m super grateful for that.”

