Coach Mario Cristobal must be celebrating as he continues to create a storm in recruiting for the Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes landed an elite prospect Wednesday at their most vulnerable position, as Orlando Jones linebacker Malik Bryant — rated by Rivals.com as the nation’s No. 1 linebacker and by the 247.com composite as No. 4 — pledged his commitment to Miami for the Class of 2023.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO