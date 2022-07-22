DK stores, 7-Eleven recognize hometown heroes on 24/7 Day

Delek, DK Stores and participating 7-Elevens announced via press release on Friday that they are celebrating hometown heroes and joining other convenience retailers and suppliers across the United States to celebrate 24/7 Day.

Held on July 24, 24/7 Day recognizes first responders, medical and emergency professionals and volunteers who work around the clock to serve their communities.

Hosted by the NACS Foundation, the event helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.

Convenience stores are community stores: 93% of Americans live within 10 minutes a convenience store. There are 148,000-plus convenience stores in the United States, and cumulatively, the industry serves approximately 160 million customers per day, sells 80% of the fuel purchased in the country and donates more than $1 billion a year to charitable causes.

Delek, DK Stores and participating 7-Elevens are supporting this year’s 24/7 Day by:

>> Offering a free fountain, frozen, or coffee beverage of any size to police, fire, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross volunteers, and 911 professionals in uniform or with a badge on July 24.

>> Encouraging community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtags #247Day and #conveniencecares.

“We are proud to partner with the NACS Foundation support our first responders in the communities we serve,” Tony Miller, Executive Vice President of Retail, Delek US, stated in the press release. “Providing free beverages to all of our first responders is a small token of appreciation to these individuals who do so much for us every single day. It is an honor for Delek and DK Stores to be involved, and we are sincerely grateful for their service.”

People are impacted by emergencies every day, including the communities that Delek/DK Stores serve:

Every day, more than 21,000 people receive assistance from the Red Cross, whether they need lifesaving blood, relief after a disaster, support with the challenges of military life, skills that save lives or international humanitarian aid.

>> Every Red Cross donation helps change lives, and an average of 90 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need

“Each day. families rely on community heroes for support during disasters and other crises,” Ann McKeough, chief development officer for the American Red Cross, stated in the press release. “We are grateful for this partnership to help ensure people don’t face emergencies alone. We hope you will join us on 24/7 Day, along with the NACS Foundation, to support this work and to thank our local heroes who do so much for all of us in our most difficult moments.”

“The NACS Foundation is proud to partner with Delek and DK Stores to support the Red Cross, its volunteers and all the first responders who support our communities every day,” Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation, stated in the press release.

“Convenience stores are the first supporters to first responders, serving as the only locations that remain open in a crisis to ensure fuel, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers as they return to normalcy,” Sikorski stated in the press release. “That’s why the NACS Foundation honors first responders and is committed to amplifying our industry’s reach and impact of its charitable efforts in the communities they serve, 24/7.”