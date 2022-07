Seattle - It was sweltering today! We had record-breaking highs hit the area as temperatures scored into the 90s. Here is a look at those high temperatures from earlier today:. The *Excessive Heat Warning* remains in effect until Friday evening. Heat advisories as well as temperatures remain in the 90s through the work week. Overnight lows will only drop into the 60s so we'll get little relief.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO