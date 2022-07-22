Suffolk Fire & Rescue: Fire at cold storage facility next to peanut factory, no injuries

NORFOLK, Va. - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fire at a duplex in Norfolk Monday afternoon. According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire happened around 2 p.m. on Marlow Avenue. When crews arrived at the scene, they found one occupant trapped inside the home. The occupant, a...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a Wawa gas station that left a man seriously injured. According to police, on July 13, 2022 at around 7:01 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of London Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles has closed both directions of Route 58 in the Franklin area Monday. Photos sent in from a WAVY viewer show major flames and smoke and at least two vehicles on fire. 511 Hampton Roads first reported about the crash...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — What’s that smell? And where is it coming from?. Many Norfolk residents have reported what they think might be a gas leak, but so far Norfolk firefighters and Virginia Natural Gas crews say they haven’t “identified any cause for concern or any actual hazard.”
SUFFOLK, Va. - A crash on 58 in Southhampton County has left a person dead and two others injured. According to police, this was a 2 vehicle crash involving a van, carrying three people, and a box truck with the driver as the only occupant. The call from the crash came in at 6:50 and it is being considered a rollover crash that sent two of the three passengers to the hospital via helicopter.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A one-year-old baby and his 16-year-old brother are recovering in the hospital with serious burn injuries after their home on Wall Street in Portsmouth broke out in flames Friday morning. There were other children inside the home at the time. Firefighters say they were treated at...
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged after a crash that sent a volunteer firefighter to a hospital with serious injuries. Valerie N. Gregg, 40 of Newport News, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash for the incident that injured Thomas Page, 43 of Gretna.
NORFOLK, Va. - A spokesperson with Naval Station Norfolk said that several helicopters were damaged during a severe storm that rolled through the area Tuesday afternoon. According to Lt. Commander Robert Myers, the helicopters were damaged while on deck at the airfield at NSN's Chambers Field. No personnel injuries were...
YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have identified a child found Monday morning wandering in Yorktown and reunited him with his family. “We would like to thank everyone who stopped to help or who shared this information to get the child identified! He is being reunited with his family,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Monday after sharing a photo of the boy and asking for the public’s help.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A driver has been charged in connection to a crash that sent a Pittsylvania County firefighter to the hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Valerie Gregg, 55, of Newport News has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash and driving...
