ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Fire & Rescue: Fire at cold storage facility next to peanut factory, no injuries

13newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen firefighters arrived, they found the central...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Suffolk, VA
Accidents
WTKR News 3

Portsmouth Police searching for suspect after stabbing at Wawa gas station leaves man with serious injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a Wawa gas station that left a man seriously injured. According to police, on July 13, 2022 at around 7:01 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of London Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Fiery crash closes Route 58 in Franklin area

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles has closed both directions of Route 58 in the Franklin area Monday. Photos sent in from a WAVY viewer show major flames and smoke and at least two vehicles on fire. 511 Hampton Roads first reported about the crash...
FRANKLIN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut#Cold Storage#Catching Fire#Accident#Suffolk Fire Rescue
WTKR News 3

1 killed in crash in Southhampton County, 2 flown to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. - A crash on 58 in Southhampton County has left a person dead and two others injured. According to police, this was a 2 vehicle crash involving a van, carrying three people, and a box truck with the driver as the only occupant. The call from the crash came in at 6:50 and it is being considered a rollover crash that sent two of the three passengers to the hospital via helicopter.
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Woman charged for crash that hurt volunteer firefighter

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged after a crash that sent a volunteer firefighter to a hospital with serious injuries. Valerie N. Gregg, 40 of Newport News, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crash for the incident that injured Thomas Page, 43 of Gretna.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Authorities ID child found in Yorktown, reunite him with family

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have identified a child found Monday morning wandering in Yorktown and reunited him with his family. “We would like to thank everyone who stopped to help or who shared this information to get the child identified! He is being reunited with his family,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said just before noon Monday after sharing a photo of the boy and asking for the public’s help.
YORKTOWN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy