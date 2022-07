Stan has a lot of excellent films coming this August, including several crime classics and iconic comedies. On August 12th, Goodfellas hits the streaming platform, a film which has just recently lost two of its stars. Ray Liotta’s untimely passing in May was followed this week by the death of Paul Sorvino, and the two were integral to the success of Martin Scorsese‘s crime epic. There’s rarely been a better film in the gangster genre since it debuted all the way back in 1990.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO