Vehicle crash, vehicle fire cause delays on I-95 North in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)) — Two separate but nearby incidents are caused traffic delays on Interstate 95 North near downtown Richmond Friday night.

The Chamberlayne Avenue exit ramp near mile marker 76 on I-95 North was closed due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT. The fire was first reported at 5:14 p.m.

Also, on I-95 North, a vehicle crash near mile marker 75 was first reported by VDOT at 5:34 p.m. The north right shoulder wass closed as a result.

