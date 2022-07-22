ISU softball adds Iowa transfer Maras

(Washington, DC) -- A U.S. Senate hearing on police safety has focused on the shooting death of an Iowa State patrolman. Zach Anderson was a Grundy County deputy last year when Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith led a tactical team to confront a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home. Anderson testified that the suspect was waiting for them with a shotgun, and after killing Smith began making threats to kill them all. Anderson told senators more must be done to protect police and provide more counseling after attacks like the one he survived. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who invited Anderson to speak at the hearing, says there’s too much hostility toward law enforcement.

