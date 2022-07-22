ISU softball adds Iowa transfer Maras

Link Academy’s Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. Another of Iowa State’s priority targets is set...
(Ames) -- Denison descendant and five-star basketball recruit Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State. Biliew – the No. 12 prospect in 247’s 2023 class– chose Iowa State over Oregon and Kansas. He is Iowa State’s third commit to their 2023 class. He has played his...
The 2023 Iowa State football recruiting class is shaping up to be as strong as ever, and as the Iowa State football season approaches, the high school football season approaches as well. With the 2023 recruits entering their final season at the high school level, it’s time to look at...
(Washington, DC) -- A U.S. Senate hearing on police safety has focused on the shooting death of an Iowa State patrolman. Zach Anderson was a Grundy County deputy last year when Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith led a tactical team to confront a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home. Anderson testified that the suspect was waiting for them with a shotgun, and after killing Smith began making threats to kill them all. Anderson told senators more must be done to protect police and provide more counseling after attacks like the one he survived. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who invited Anderson to speak at the hearing, says there’s too much hostility toward law enforcement.
Whenever someone mentions hot air balloons my mind immediately goes to the classic song "Up, Up and Away" by the Fifth Dimension. In Indianola, Iowa, riding in a beautiful balloon is a way of life. Each summer, about 70,000 people gather for a nine-day event at the National Balloon Classicational Balloon Classic. This year's classic runs from July 29 to August 6.
(Webster City, IA) -- The body of a Polk City woman who was reported missing late last week has been discovered in rural Hamilton County. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons reported that a parked vehicle was in a field drive Monday morning north of Ellsworth. The vehicle was registered to Sara Figgins of Polk City. After a search of the area, the deputies found the body of Figgins. There is no suspicion of foul play and no threat to the public. The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
Former North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein has resigned from his new position in Altoona, Iowa. Harrenstein, who worked in North Mankato for about nine years, began the role as city administrator in Altoona roughly four months ago, in early April. His resignation was accepted unanimously by the Altoona City Council on July 18.
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to look for a pest that could seriously impact the state’s ag industry. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the spotted lanternfly has been spotted in Dallas County. Experts says the colorful but invasive and destructive insect is native to China, India, and Vietnam, and was accidentally introduced into Pennsylvania in 2014. It has since been confirmed in eleven states and often spreads by the movement of infested material or items containing spotted lanternfly egg masses.
The Weather Channel has apologized after Iowa’s Local on the 8s broadcast showed an offensive racial slur in the middle of the weather report. As pointed out by journalist Matthew Keys on Twitter, a graphic “accidentally” made it on the air in the Des Moines, Iowa area last week. The graphic read, “Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my n****rs.”
IOWA, USA — Editor's Note: The video featured above is from December 2021. U.S. News released its 2022-2023 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday. The outlet evaluated 122 hospitals in Iowa, with four meeting "high U.S. News standards." The number one hospital in Iowa is...
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A colorful, destructive species of bug has made its way to Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Tuesday that the presence of two immature spotted lanternflies were confirmed in Dallas County earlier this month. The spotted lanternfly is a planthopper that...
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Politicians in Washington, D.C. heard the story of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about attacks on police Tuesday morning. The Iowa State Patrol Trooper was shot and killed while responding to a call in Grundy Center in April 2021....
WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. Viewers have reported slowed traffic and lane closures as a result of the damage to the road.
MidAmerican Energy Company has canceled plans to put 30 wind turbines in Madison County, Iowa, A … [+] Province famous for its covered wind bridges. The decision was cheered by county residents, including Mary Jobst, who responded to the cancellation by saying “how awesome.”. Mary Bryce. In Madison...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recounting the terror at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Felicia Coe was camping at the park last week with her boyfriend and his 16- and 11-year-old sons. She says Friday was supposed to be a beautiful day exploring caves and nature before it took a turn for the worst.
The summer season is going out with a bang at Adventureland! Two 90s acts will be visiting the Altoona amusement park this September to play a concert. On Saturday, September 17th, the bands Everclear and Fastball will be playing a concert at Adventureland. The concert is free for parkgoers with the purchase of park admission for the day.
DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
