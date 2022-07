ROCHESTER, Minn. – For the seventh straight year, Mayo Clinic is ranked #1 in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospital” rankings. "Were proud to again be recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the nation," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO. "This honor underscores the incredible commitment of our staff to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients each and every day. Our staff are truly at the heart of this achievement."

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO