Rock Island County Fair continues through Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
KWQC
4 days ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Rock Island County Fair got underway on Tuesday and continues through Saturday, July 23 at the Grandstands in East Moline. TV6′s Paula Sands reports live from the venue that features family-friendly entertainment, fair...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Country Style Ice Cream opened the first store in the Quad Cities in 1947. 75 years later, it has expanded to five stores bringing soft serve ice cream, malts, and shakes to all. Kent Kindelsperger, owner of Country Style Ice Cream, discusses the history of the soft-serve...
Downtown Davenport businesses will host Bix Block Parties Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, 2022. Supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), the block parties are designed to celebrate the downtown neighborhood with multiple blocks of events programmed by business owners.. The parties will feature a variety of live...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on his Facebook page, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green announced a ‘Celebration of Life’ event for the victims of the Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting - Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt. Their son Arlo survived. Mayor Green says the event...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In 1949, members of the Tri-City Jewish Center created a time capsule that was then placed into the cornerstone of their building. Now, 73 years later, the time capsule has been opened. Members of the Jewish community in the Quad Cities gathered at the Word...
A proposal from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to convert 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic isn’t making everyone happy. A petition to keep them the same started circulating Wednesday. Organizer Bruce Goacher and his family – owners of Sweet Delite on 4th Street,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet Tacoma!. Jo Nicholson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces us to Tacoma, a stray dog with a sad story that needs a happy ending (and forever home). He is reliably housebroken, neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped pit bull mix. Nicholson also elaborates on the “Whisker Warrior” monthly...
ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -It’s a u-pick flower farm where visitors can unwind and enjoy a day filled with sunshine and fresh air in a beautiful rural setting. Katie Danner, Danndee Flowers, talks about the large farm that is about a 35-minute drive from the Quad Cities. There is nearly three football fields worth of space filled with flowers (and fun) for all to enjoy.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The “Pack the Bus” program from Genesis Health System is back for its fourth year of collecting school supplies for local students. In the first three years, the program collected 27,311 school items valued at nearly $47,000 from the public and Genesis employees. Shirley Gusta,...
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council held the first of it’s public hearings regarding the proposed plan to convert 3rd and 4th Streets from one-way streets into two-way streets. Each member of the city council had roughly six minutes to speak and ask questions about the proposed...
After receiving a staff report about the proposal last week, aldermen are set to discuss it tomorrow. Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), says the group first asked the city to consider the switch to two-way 22 years ago. The new report says it's feasible, and there's plenty of capacity.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities gluten-free baker and her husband created their own business out of their home late last year. After selling at local farmers’ markets, they are now ready to open a storefront in Davenport. 1509 N. Harrison Street has been home to several different...
American Red Cross volunteers responded to seven home home fires in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois in the past week — including in East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Davenport, and Eldridge. During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to a total of 31 people, through...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police and prosecutors in Rock Island held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in response to a violent month of July. On July 22, an early morning shooting on the 1400 block of Eighth Street led to the death of Braylon Walker, Rock Island’s sixth criminal homicide this year.
The Good Neighbor Project (GNP) is a Davenport-based program that finds ways to lend a helping hand and keep a watchful eye, too. It’s now in its third year, where the groups connect with one another and Davenport police to build stronger communities. Tammy Trice is the GNP leader...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island City Council approved the 2022 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant to be sent off to HUD. On Tuesday, the plan will be sent to HUD. The city of Rock Island has already approved what the funds will be used for. Numerous projects such as housing rehabilitation and job creation are at the forefront of the grant. The full list of these projects can be found here.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For over 20 years, Arconic Jr. Bix race officials have worked to make sure kids of different abilities feel represented. “Every step we’ve taken, and every child’s step here, makes an impact, and we certainly made an impact with the start of the race,” said Tim Ingold, Arconic Jr. Bix’s special needs race chair. “The committee that we formed back in 2000 got together and we came up with ways that adults could run with their children and had safety measures for wheelchairs and walkers as well. That’s where it evolved from. We had a group of people, very diverse, that had all kinds of experiences in the special needs community.”
A familiar QC face has been chosen to be the next leader River Bend Food Bank (RBFB). The Davenport-based RBFB announced Monday that Nancy Renkes, of Eau Claire, Wis., will be the new President and CEO effective Oct. 1, 2022. Renkes formerly worked at the Food Bank as the Chief Partnership Officer.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -PSL introduces viewers to a local business entrepreneur and mother of 5 who has an eye for design and a talent for sewing. Simply Stork Baby Co. was born of this combination. And it doesn’t hurt that her last name just happens to be ‘Stork’!
