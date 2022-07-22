Rock Island County Fair continues through Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For over 20 years, Arconic Jr. Bix race officials have worked to make sure kids of different abilities feel represented. “Every step we’ve taken, and every child’s step here, makes an impact, and we certainly made an impact with the start of the race,” said Tim Ingold, Arconic Jr. Bix’s special needs race chair. “The committee that we formed back in 2000 got together and we came up with ways that adults could run with their children and had safety measures for wheelchairs and walkers as well. That’s where it evolved from. We had a group of people, very diverse, that had all kinds of experiences in the special needs community.”

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO