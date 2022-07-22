ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant Admits Being a Fan of Other Players Basketball Shoes

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NwlB5_0gpXSGtv00

Kevin Durant listed other basketball shoes he wears besides his own signature line.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kevin Durant will always speak his mind, which is one of the many reasons why fans love him. Today, the Brooklyn Nets forward gave a candid answer involving his kicks.

Raheel Ramzanali asked Durant on Twitter if he ever secretly hooped in other players signature shoes for fun or research. Durant replied, "Yessir..Kobe’s, Jordan’s, kai’s…bron doesn’t make 18s but I wanna try his and Giannis kicks…ain’t nothin like them god like kds tho."

His answer made sense and toed the company line. Nike's Kobe line remains the most popular in the basketball (and baseball ) world. Jordan Brand falls under the Nike umbrella. Kyrie Irving is Durant's teammate and Nike athlete (both very tenuous at the moment). Also, Durant showed interest in playing in LeBron James' and Giannis Antetokounmpo's sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bE6Z_0gpXSGtv00

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls wears an unreleased pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneakers.

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

View the 5 images of this gallery on the original article

Despite his trade request, it seems like Durant will be back with the Brooklyn Nets next season. He will be wearing his newest signature sneaker - the Nike KD 15. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Kevin Durant Likes Chet Holmgren Wearing KDs

Ranking Ja Morant's 10 Best Sneakers from 2021-22

Kyrie Irving Wears Rare Nike Yeezy's at WNBA Game

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#The Chicago Bulls#Nike Kobe 6 Protro
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Use Russell Westbrook as Contract Leverage

A key variable for the Lakers future, even beyond this season, could be decided in the coming weeks. Superstar LeBron James is eligible to sign a contract extension on August 4th and at the moment, few insiders have any indication whether or not LeBron will ink a new deal with the Lakers. One contributing factor on whether James puts pen to paper in the first week of August could be whether or not Russell Westbrook is still on the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Holding Out For 1 Significant Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes on two guards capable of helping their dire shooting woes. However, they won't acquire either of those targets until closing the book on Kyrie Irving. During Friday's episode of ESPN's This Just In, Dave McMenamin said the Lakers continue to pursue Buddy Hield...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nike
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker makes prediction about team after leaving

After surviving the Los Angeles Lakers’ disaster movie last season, one player has a prediction for how they will fare next season without him. Speaking with TMZ Sports over the weekend, new Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk touched on his ex-Lakers teammates. Specifically, he predicted that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will find a way to work it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Adds the Jordan Zion 2 to Its Celebration of 25 Years in China

It has certainly been a celebratory year for Nike. Between the 50th anniversary of the Swoosh, 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 and 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand, the sportswear titan has commemorated these milestones with various thematic launches. Following up on 2017’s celebration of 20 years in China, Jordan Brand has announced a “25 Years in China” capsule for 2022. Earlier this month, an Air Jordan 12 Low surfaced and now Zion Williamson’s newest signature shoe, the Jordan Zion 2, is joining the collection.
APPAREL
FanNation Kicks

Travis Scott's Newest Air Jordan 1 Releases Soon

It has been just over eight months since the Astroworld tragedy occurred in Houston, Texas. The backlash against Travis Scott was swift. All of the rapper's projects were pushed back indefinitely. However, Scott's sneakers are starting to get released again. Scott's latest collaboration with Jordan Brand is expected to release...
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
510
Followers
66
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy