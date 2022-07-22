Police Identify Man Who Allegedly Led Officers On Chase Through Canadian County
Yukon police have identified the man who allegedly led them on a miles long chase Thursday afternoon.
Jonathan Paul Guy of Oklahoma City was booked into the Canadian County jail on multiple charges stemming from a chase through the county.
The full list of charges are below.
• Eludes or attempts to eludes a police officer after receiving signal to stop in such a manner as to endanger any other person.
• Reckless driving.
• Removing a license place from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle.
• Driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license or while disqualified.
• Owner or operator who fails to comply with the compulsory insurance law or who fails to produce for inspection a valid & current security verification form upon request of any police officer.
• Eludes or attempts to eludes a police officer after receiving signal to stop in such a manner as to endanger any other person.
• Reckless driving.
• Removing a license place from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle.
• Driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license or while disqualified.
• Owner or operator who fails to comply with the compulsory insurance law or who fails to produce for inspection a valid & current security verification form upon request of any police officer.
Comments / 2