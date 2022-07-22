ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Police Identify Man Who Allegedly Led Officers On Chase Through Canadian County

By News 9
 4 days ago
Yukon police have identified the man who allegedly led them on a miles long chase Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Paul Guy of Oklahoma City was booked into the Canadian County jail on multiple charges stemming from a chase through the county.

The full list of charges are below.

• Eludes or attempts to eludes a police officer after receiving signal to stop in such a manner as to endanger any other person.

• Reckless driving.

• Removing a license place from a vehicle or affixing an unauthorized license plate on a vehicle with intent to conceal or misrepresent identity of vehicle.

• Driving a motor vehicle under suspended or revoked license or while disqualified.

• Owner or operator who fails to comply with the compulsory insurance law or who fails to produce for inspection a valid & current security verification form upon request of any police officer.

Debbie L. Gallamore
4d ago

I'd like to apply for a proof reading job for online news articles. The grammar has gotten to be so bad, it's distracting!

KOCO

OCPD release new details in death of Edmond police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new details in the investigation into the death of an Edmond police officer. In a post on Facebook, OCPD said they were looking for a good Samaritan who initiated CPR on the fallen officer. Detectives believed he witnessed the crash and need to interview him.
Norman Murder Suspect, Accused Of Killing & Hiding Relative In Basement, Denied Bond

A Cleveland County judge denied Desiree Sanchez of Norman bond as she awaits trial for the murder of Margarita Sandoval, her sister-in-law. Sanchez and her husband, Octavio Sanchez, are accused of killing Sandoval and hiding her body in a basement for years as they collected $30,912 in federal disability assistance checks meant for Margarita. Both are charged with first-degree murder.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Third Suspect Charged After Sequoyah Co. Man Found Shot In Garvin County

A third person is charged in connection with the death of Phillip Clifton, of Roland, whose body was found near along the Washita River in Garvin County. In April, Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Homer Trout and Randall McClendon, both from the Oklahoma City metro area. Trout has been charged with second-degree murder and McClendon is accused of accessory to murder.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
Two men face grand larceny charges after Yukon arrest

Two men arrested by Yukon Police at a storage business for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter are now facing prison for the reported crime. James Douglas Glock, 29, and Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, were both charged with grand larceny July 8 in Canadian County District Court. Yukon police officers were...
YUKON, OK
Okla. couple accused of killing sister who is 'haunting' them, leaving her body in plastic for years

NORMAN, Okla. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man and his wife were charged four years after allegedly killing his sister and wrapping her body in plastic in their home. In a statement, the Norman Police Department announced members of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations teams arrested Desiree Sanchez on suspicion of murder following a 14-month-long investigation. Desiree’s husband, Octavio Sanchez, was reportedly also charged, but he was already in custody for charges in another county.
NORMAN, OK
