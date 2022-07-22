ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

EA’s Lanham signs to play softball at University of Mobile

By Andrew Garner
Atmore Advance
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscambia Academy’s Lillie Lanham will fulfill a childhood dream this fall after signing to play softball at the University of Mobile on Friday. Lanham, who graduated in May, made it official during a signing ceremony at the Canoe School’s auditorium with family, friends and former coaches present....

www.atmoreadvance.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Basketball
Escambia County, AL
Sports
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
AL.com

Restaurant owner buys Mega Millions tickets for 50,000 employees, including some in Alabama

Employees at a restaurant chain with two Alabama locations could cash in big in the upcoming Mega Millions drawing. Todd Graves, founder of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, Fox8Live reported. If any of the tickets win the massive prize – it’s now up to $810 million – every employee will receive thousands of dollars.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A bear in the back yard? Saraland woman gets visitor on video

Black bear sightings aren’t unheard of in southwest Alabama, but even so, it’s unusual to look out your window and see one casually exploring your Saraland back yard in broad daylight. That’s what happened recently to Heather Fath Messick, a resident of a large subdivision not far west...
SARALAND, AL
gulfshores.com

Save Money with an All-In-One Attraction Ticket

The Alabama Tourism Department offers All-In-One-Tickets for locales throughout the state, including Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, and the Gulf Coast. There are two ticket options, both with multiple-day options, available for our area. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Family Fun Attraction Ticket. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Family Fun...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Atmore Advance

County BOE approves personnel recommendations

The Escambia County School Board met in session Friday ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 8. During the meeting board members approved several items on the agenda including a revised salary schedule that will be effective from July 1 through Oct. 1 for employees in the system. A new schedule will be implemented in October. The Board also approved a revised version of the 2022-23 school calendar to update professional development days during the school year.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Signing Ceremony#Escambia Academy#The University Of Mobile#The Canoe School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Future of I-10 toll bridge, Bayway project hinge on ‘extremely significant’ votes Wednesday

Almost 36 months have passed since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared the Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project as “dead.”. Why did she do that? The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted in August 2019 to remove the previous $2.1 billion version from its short-term plan, called the “Transportation Improvement Plan” or TIP, following outcry from residents over tolls.
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

County jobless rate was 3.8% in June

Escambia County’s unemployment rate was 1.2 percent higher than the state’s average for June 2022, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced the latest figures on Friday. The county’s rate was at 3.8 percent, compared with the state’s 2.6 percent, which is...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama State Port Authority waits for results of investigation

Port of Mobile posted record containerized cargo growth. The Alabama State Port Authority is still waiting for the results of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts. Earlier this year, the Port Authority was made aware of an investigation by the State Examiner of Public Accounts into a...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mega sale for more motorsports park land

Belle Fountain Land Company paid more than $10 million for 3,500 acres along Interstate 10 and Baldwin County 87 in Robertsdale, according to Stacey Ryals of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty worked for the sellers. The property features several miles of I-10 frontage east of Buc-ee’s. Belle Fountain already owns about 2,000 acres nearby, and that property and some of the 3,500 acres will be used for the new Grand River Motorsports Park which is under construction. The motorsports park is being built in phases with the obstacle areas, trails and beaches along the river and creeks to be open in October. The tube trip operation should open by next spring. The park will include more than 300 miles of trails once complete, including motorcycle trails, four-wheeler trails, side-by-side trails, jeep trails, kids tracks. The amenities will include bath houses, a restaurant, general store, music stage, tent camping and an RV park.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WKRG News 5

4 cases of Vibriosis reported in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that four cases of Vibriosis have been found within Mobile County. According to health officials, three of the four people who have contracted Vibriosis have had open injuries that were exposed to the Gulf of Mexico waters. Vibrio is a type of […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: dealing with loss

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. People turn to their faith in times of trouble. Edward Connick is the Public Safety Chaplain for the City of Mobile joins us to talk about how they help people dealing with loss. Guest: Well, everyone deals with loss differently. It […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

BCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase into Mobile County on rims, crashes

UPDATE (8:59 a.m.): Raisor is being charged with attempting to elude, rendering false alarm, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a Kentucky woman led them on a chase Monday...
WALA-TV FOX10

Former union official admits to embezzling workers’ funds

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former union official Monday pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $18,000 from Steelworkers AFL-CIO Local 7750. Douglas McArthur Kelley admitted that as secretary-treasurer of the union from June 2017 to Oct. 30, 2019, he embezzled $18,012 by issuing himself unauthorized checks, electronic bank transfers and by making unauthorized purchases.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy