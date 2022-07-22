ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Effingham County Health Department Announces 120 New Positive Cases

By EpicTop10.com
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 120 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, July 15 through Thursday, July 21. Only 11.5% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 55% had never had a vaccine and a further 8% had received only one vaccine. Reinfections accounted...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

