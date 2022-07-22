Effingham County Health Department Announces 120 New Positive Cases

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released the following on July 20th in reference to missing person Shadie Thomas:. “On May 21, 2022 the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 26 year old Shadie Thomas had gone missing from her residence in Clay City on or about May 5th. Since that day this office has made this investigation its top priority and it remains that today. This investigation has led us across state lines, our office has teamed up with numerous law enforcement agencies and utilized every available resource to track down any and all leads. We understand that when a family’s loved one is missing that it can feel like there can never be enough done to locate that person. This office continues to consider all possible scenarios in this investigation. One of those scenarios is that if Shadie left on her own and is safe somewhere, law enforcement only wants to ensure that she is safe and provide any resources that she may need.”

CLAY COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO