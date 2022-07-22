ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d’Alene Schools hope to improve maintenance, security with $80M levy

By Elenee Dao
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcEpF_0gpXP4V500

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Public Schools is asking for a new $80 million school safety and maintenance levy over the course of ten years.

The district says there is a “growing backlog of work” that needs to be done on its schools and buildings.

Jeff Voeller, the director of operations for Coeur d’Alene Schools, says the current $500,000 budget will not cut it for all the repairs the district needs.

Voeller said the deferred maintenance now costs about $25 million.

That includes the need for new parking lots, updating old HVAC systems, worn-out ramps, cracks in buildings and more.

“We have roof work that needs to be done. We have big HVAC systems that need to be replaced. We have hot water heaters that need to be replaced,” Voeller said.

The levy would also cover security issues. Six elementary schools need better vestibules and security measures. At Ramsey Elementary, it has a vestibule, but it’s not set up the way the district says is needed.

People would push the intercom button and be seen through a camera, but then the district can buzz the visitor right into the school. The standard process in its middle and high schools includes visitors buzzing in, but school staff can see them through a window, too. That’s not the case at some of its elementary schools.

“What you really want is to have that window in the vestibule, where the visitor can conduct their business, or maybe they don’t even need to fully come into the school,” said Scott Maben, the district’s director of communication.

Voeller also says its cameras are getting old and they plan to replace them and add more.

“Many of the security needs have changed over time. We continue to learn from each incident of new things that we can do to make school safer. It’s time to look at some of those things that we can update our school district as well,” Voeller said.

The levy needs 55 percent of the vote to pass. If it does, it will cost $0.30 per $1,000 assessed property value.

Rates are going down, too, Maben said. Currently, homeowners pay $1.56 per $1,000 assessed property value. If the new levy passes, homeowners will then pay $1.30 per $1,000 assessed value.

The district says the cost is going down because more people are moving into the area, home value assessments have gone up which all means taxes are more spread out.

“One thing to really think about is, in this economy, as assessed values are going up, we operate on a levy-based tax system. When there’s more growth contributing to that tax system, it can actually decrease our levy rates over time,” Voeller said.

The district acknowledged the timing may be rough with costs going up everywhere, but added that the levy is needed. Voeller said they would’ve asked for the levy years ago but then COVID-19 got in the way.

“If we don’t maintain those, those costs are going to continue to rise year over year over year. The maintenance is going to continue to pile up,” he added.

The levy vote will happen on August 30. Click here to learn how to register to vote in Idaho.

READ: #4ThePeople: How to register to vote in Washington and Idaho

READ: Spokane educator fired for not wearing mask plans to sue the district

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woodward to seek second term as Spokane Mayor

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nadine Woodward has announced she will seek a second term as Spokane’s Mayor. The former broadcaster was first elected in November 2019, beating out then-City Council President Ben Stuckart. Woodward had never held office before being elected mayor. “I am grateful for Spokane’s trust and support. Together, we have accomplished a great deal while leading through a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Coeur D'alene, ID
Education
State
Idaho State
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council to consider resolution reaffirming abortion access

SPOKANE, Wash. — At Monday’s City Council Meeting, members will consider a resolution that will support abortion access in Spokane. According to the agenda for the July 25 meeting, the resolution would reaffirm and support abortion laws already in place in Spokane. The resolution would also limit City employees, including police officers, from participating in out-of-state abortion investigations or investigating...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Accident blocks US-95 in Cocolalla, Idaho

COCOLALLA, Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) advises travelers of a blocking accident on US-95 at Blacktail Rd, near milepost 463. No details about the cause or severity of the accident are known at this time. BCSO warns drivers to expect delays. This is a developing story. Check back...
COCOLALLA, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Summer heat affects firefighters working in the field

SPOKANE, Wash. — Attacking fires aren’t easy, especially when it comes to working in temperatures as high as what we’re seeing now in the Inland Northwest. Crews responded to a fire on University Road and East 14th Avenue earlier on Tuesday with extra numbers to help get the fire out quicker, but also to reduce the wear and tear from the heat on the firefighters.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coeur D Alene Schools#Coeur#Hvac
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Salvation Army’s Backpacks For Kids campaign continues through July 31

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is one week left to help families get free backpacks and school supplies for their students this school year. The Salvation Army’s Backpacks For Kids campaign has been going on all month at participating nomnom convenience stores in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Liberty Lake and Coeur d’Alene. RELATED: Salvation Army of Spokane launches 13th annual...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Possible South Hill Chick-Fil-A faces building hurdles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Could a Chick-fil-A be coming to the South Hill?. It’s possible, but there could be some hurdles. San Diego’s 4G Development and Consulting has filed an application with the City of Spokane expressing interest in putting a franchise at the corner of 29th Ave and Regal St. The possible location would be right across the street from KFC and the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday:  Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KREM2

Residents react to Spokane homeless housing proposal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane submitted a $24.3 million dollar proposal on housing people who live at homeless encampments. One of the proposal locations is the Quality Inn right on Sunset Boulevard. People that live near the Quality Inn think that it’s a great idea. “I...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Abortion rights activists protest outside Spokane City Hall

SPOKANE, Wash. — Abortion rights activists are gathering Monday night in support of an abortion protection resolution going in front of the Spokane City Council. The resolution, put forward by Council President Breean Beggs, would reaffirm and support abortion laws already in place. It would also limit City employees, including police officers, from participating in out-of-state abortion investigations or investigating...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho reports seven more COVID-19 deaths

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 is still taking a toll in North Idaho. The Panhandle Health District reported 391 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, as well as seven more deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the PHD's virus-related fatalities to 982. It also reported 18 districtwide hospitalizations,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We’re just trying to keep them alive’: Non-profit works to keep Camp Hope residents safe during heatwave

SPOKANE, Wash. – While families can cool off at any of Spokane’s libraries and parks, the extreme heat can be tough and sometimes deadly for people who have trouble getting to those places.  Last year’s heat dome killed 20 people in Spokane and now local organizations are doing what they can to make sure that never happens again.  Volunteers are...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy