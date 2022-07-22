Kinloch Meals on Wheels ending service due to retirement, lack of volunteers

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — As of Friday, July 29, the Kinloch Meals on Wheels will close down its kitchen and stop delivering meals three days a week to those in need.

President Richard Kostewicz tells Channel 11 they did everything they could, but they with the retirement of the kitchen manager and no new volunteers willing to work so many hours without a paycheck, they had no choice.

“It’s a shame,” Kostewicz said. “What are you going to do? We tried our best, we tried our best. A lot of people can’t drive, they can’t cook. They’re home by themselves, they live by themselves. I don’t know how they’re going to survive.”

Kostewicz tells Channel 11 they deliver every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and now families will have to make accommodations with the Westmoreland Department for Aging. Kostewicz says the department of aging will be able to provide two meals a week.

Kinloch Meals on Wheels is not the only local nonprofit suffering. On the other side of the river, a lack of volunteers forced the Highlands Meals on Wheels to shut down July 1. That program served those in need in Harrison, Brackenridge and Tarentum.

Kinloch volunteers tell me all the paperwork has been filed to shut down, but there is still a tiny glimmer of hope if they can find volunteers.

“I like helping people,” Kostewicz tells Channel 11. “I’m doing God’s work. Somebody has to do it.”

If you or a loved one is affected by Kinloch Meals on Wheels closing, click here for more resources from the Westmorland Department of Aging. They can also be reached at: 724-830-4444 to coordinate food services.

