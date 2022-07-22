ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

Kinloch Meals on Wheels ending service due to retirement, lack of volunteers

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38a6tV_0gpXOuL700

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — As of Friday, July 29, the Kinloch Meals on Wheels will close down its kitchen and stop delivering meals three days a week to those in need.

President Richard Kostewicz tells Channel 11 they did everything they could, but they with the retirement of the kitchen manager and no new volunteers willing to work so many hours without a paycheck, they had no choice.

“It’s a shame,” Kostewicz said. “What are you going to do? We tried our best, we tried our best. A lot of people can’t drive, they can’t cook. They’re home by themselves, they live by themselves. I don’t know how they’re going to survive.”

Kostewicz tells Channel 11 they deliver every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and now families will have to make accommodations with the Westmoreland Department for Aging. Kostewicz says the department of aging will be able to provide two meals a week.

Kinloch Meals on Wheels is not the only local nonprofit suffering. On the other side of the river, a lack of volunteers forced the Highlands Meals on Wheels to shut down July 1. That program served those in need in Harrison, Brackenridge and Tarentum.

Kinloch volunteers tell me all the paperwork has been filed to shut down, but there is still a tiny glimmer of hope if they can find volunteers.

“I like helping people,” Kostewicz tells Channel 11. “I’m doing God’s work. Somebody has to do it.”

If you or a loved one is affected by Kinloch Meals on Wheels closing, click here for more resources from the Westmorland Department of Aging. They can also be reached at: 724-830-4444 to coordinate food services.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Free food distribution set at Pittsburgh Mills

A free mass food distribution for Alle-Kiski Valley families will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Pittsburgh Mills. The drive-thru-only event is hosted by the Harrison-based Allegheny Valley Association of Churches (AVAC) and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Since the pandemic hit, the food distribution...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Kensington, PA
City
Tarentum, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Brackenridge, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Radio Owners Bid Farewell

The Butler Radio Network will be under new management soon as the current ownership group has agreed to sell the five radio stations to a long-time western Pennsylvania broadcaster. Frank Iorio, Jr, former long-time owner of radio stations in Beaver County, and more recently WJAS in Pittsburgh, will acquire Butler...
BUTLER, PA
WJAC TV

Late firefighter's memory honored with motorcycle rally

FALLS CREEK, Pa. (WJAC) — People honored a late Jefferson County firefighter on Sunday with a motorcycle ride through the area. Dozens of people hopped on their motorcycles to pay tribute to a departed friend and colleague. 6 News spoke with some of these friends and colleagues about Jake...
FALLS CREEK, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson and Indiana counties to host free license plate replacement events

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement and state Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) are hosting three free license plate replacement events in August for those that have become illegible. The events will be in Jefferson County and Indiana County. Drivers will need their unexpired state driver’s license and vehicle registration card. Law enforcement will inspect […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Retirement#Food Services#Charity#Channel 11
wtae.com

Lowber community remembers couple killed in Fayette County crash

LOWBER, Pa. — The community of Lowber in Westmoreland County is mourning the tragic loss of two community members, Charles Marsh, 58, and Kelley Marsh, 57. The couple was killed in a crash on Sunday in Springfield Township in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police said their motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV which was towing a camper.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Family seeks answers from landlord after tree kills woman

Severe weather conditions in Venango County left one person dead after a tree fell onto a mobile home over the weekend. One family is now mourning the loss of their daughter while asking for answers from the landlord. Here is more on what the family is saying and how they are remembering their daughter. A […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Police: Walmart customer gets fake $20 in Pa.

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle took a report of fake money given to a customer at Walmart. According to police, the 70-year-old Smithfield Township man said he got the fake $20 as change at a Walmart store in Huntingdon, Pa. He said it...
NEW CASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Charities
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist inured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Twp. Police Department reported Tuesday morning that they were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident that occurred in the township just before 10:30 p.m. Monday night. According to the report a car driving southbound attempted to make a left turn onto Center Grange Road and struck a northbound motorcyclist. The motorcycle operator was transported to the hospital, for a leg injury. The accident is still under investigation, according to police.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Business Owner Cited After Building Roof Collapses

(Ambridge, Pa.) Last Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Ambridge Borough police and firefighters were called to a vacant building at 307 Merchant Street after a resident heard a crackling noise. Upon arrival, it was determined that the roof of the building had collapsed. Assistant Fire Chief Dave Gorecki, who is a code enforcement officer cited the owner of Sims Contracting, accordion got Borough Manager Mario Leone.
AMBRIDGE, PA
explore venango

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, PA at UPMC Northwest via emergency c-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy. The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed...
SENECA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
93K+
Followers
119K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy