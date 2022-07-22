ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

911 calls released in reported kidnapping turned officer-involved shooting in Gastonia

fox46.com
 4 days ago

Several 911 calls have been...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox46.com

Man charged in rash of fast food robberies on trial in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Travis Lamont Gathers is accused of robbing six fast food restaurants in the summer of 2020. The restaurants include Bojangles, Wendy’s, and Mcdonald’s and they span York County in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and Lake Wylie. This week Gathers stands...
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
fox46.com

Crash downs tree on car in Huntersville

The incident happened on the 8600 block of New Oak Lane near Hawks Ridge Road. ‘Having some answers helps’: Husband on arrest in …. The People’s Market set to reopen in Elizabeth since …. 5 arrested, bikes seized from bicycle group riding …. White House, CDC take steps...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte's Epicentre set to hit the auction block

Uptown Charlotte's former entertainment hub is back up for auction after an $85 million default. Charlotte’s Epicentre set to hit the auction block. Controversy continues to surround Representative …. Stretch of Huntersville-Concord Road closed for water …. Exclusive: CATS CEO hoping to reach full staff soon, …. ‘Aggressive driving’...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

'Leave the city better': Omega Psi Phi Inc. enjoys 83rd Grand Conclave

Purple and gold flooded the hallways of the Charlotte Convention Center for their annual conference. ‘Leave the city better’: Omega Psi Phi Inc. enjoys …. Couple brings baby home after mom has heart attack, …. Police investigating homicide after shooting in east …. Birth mother, adopted son meet after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kidnapping#911#Violent Crime#Https Bit Ly 3yy0bsf
fox46.com

Auction for Uptown Charlotte’s Epicentre delayed again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An auction that was supposed to be held Tuesday for the sale of The Epicentre in Uptown has been delayed once again, court officials confirmed. Once a hub for entertainment, dining and shopping in the heart of Charlotte, The Epicentre was set to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

A guide to Election Day for Charlotte area voters

Tuesday is Election Day for the city of Charlotte and several other areas in North Carolina. ‘In our eyes, we’re both the starting quarterback’: …. Raleigh man had medication stolen from his mailbox. Store and cars hit by gunfire in Durham. SC 6-week abortion ban can continue through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox46.com

Transformation planned for downtown Matthews eyesores

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Abandoned and empty. Matthews is known for its growing downtown and small-town feel. There’s been a transformation happening there over the last few years. But there’s now an eyesore, right in the middle of everything. It’s been there for months, with many people wondering- what’s going on?
MATTHEWS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy