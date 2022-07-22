CDC: COVID-19 community spread 'high' in Hamilton County

The media company Jewfolk, Inc. is expanding to Cincinnati by establishing the news site Cincy Jewfolk, the first expansion of the Minnesota-based news group. The goal of the news site is to connect less represented segments of the Jewish community, especially families with young children, young adults and interfaith families, just as the original website, TC Jewfolk has done, according to a news release. Beyond the original news website, TC Jewfolk, which provides in-depth, local coverage of the Jewish community, has also provided the Minnesota Jewish community with other groups and services. These included a Jewish professionals network for jobs and advice in Jewfolk’s JLink Facebook group and a Jewish mothers support group of sorts, known as the Minnesota Mammelahs group.

