Red River Lyric Opera returns to MSU
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Red River Lyric Opera returns for a fifth season at Midwestern State University.RELATED: Red River Lyric Opera returns after hiatus due to COVID
Here’s a schedule look for performances:
Rinaldo
- Tuesday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m.
The Marriage of Figaro
- Wednesday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Sweeney Todd
- Thursday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m.
