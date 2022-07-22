ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Red River Lyric Opera returns to MSU

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjcB6_0gpXNDrR00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Red River Lyric Opera returns for a fifth season at Midwestern State University.

RELATED: Red River Lyric Opera returns after hiatus due to COVID

Click here for more information.

Here’s a schedule look for performances:

Rinaldo

  • Tuesday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m.

The Marriage of Figaro

  • Wednesday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Sweeney Todd

  • Thursday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Henry Florsheim releases farewell statement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Henry Florsheim is nearing the end of his run as President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. Florsheim originally shared the news July 5 and announced he and his family are moving to Cedar Hill where he will lead the economic development program.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
Texoma's Homepage

Faith Mission sees increase of people during summer heat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of us escape the heat by staying inside but what about those who don’t have this luxury? Staying safe in triple-digit degree temps can be hard for the homeless community. “It’s so deadly. Before you know it, you can be overcome by it. Typically we have more heat-related injuries to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Pho Corner to close doors permanently

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After opening its doors in 2020, a popular Vietnamese restaurant is set to close its doors. According to a Facebook post, Pho Corner announced they will be closing permanently, citing inflation and other issues factoring into the decision. “This has not been an easy decision for any of us, but a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Jim Johnson announces run for WFISD School Board

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has filed to run for the District 5 seat on the Wichita Falls Independent School Board. On Monday, July 25, 2022, Johnson announced that he had filed as a candidate for the District 5 seat that is currently occupied by Tom Bursey. “I have watched from a distance as […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Msu#Performing#Musical Theater#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

2nd Annual Taco Fest returns to Bud Daniel Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready to head downtown for some of the best tacos in town! The Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative is hosting its Second Annual Taco Fest. Last year, the festival was created in response to a negative comment about Wichita Falls’ Hispanic community, and this year, they plan for it to be […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Furosity T&F athletes headed to AAU Nationals

Members of the Furosity Track and Field team out of Wichita Falls are preparing for the AAU Junior Olympics. This year, the event is being held in Greensboro, North Carolina. Head Coach Robert Brooks is taking his athletes to the national stage for the 19th time, and they are perennially successful. Young Texoma Talent are […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Rescued Burkburnett puppies now have forever homes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We brought you the story about malnourished puppies rescued out in Burkburnett and now, thanks to the community, six puppies now have another shot at life. “To see the pictures of how they were living in that backyard and how they looked to today, you can see the group of people […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City of Wichita Falls asking residents to conserve water

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With high temperatures and lack of rain, drought conditions are starting to worsen in the region, promptING officials with the City of Wichita Falls to ask residents to start conserving water. Current long-term forecasts from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center are projecting above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall into the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

House lost in wildfire near FM 368 and Old State Road

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 9:06 p.m. The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that 95% of the 10-acre fire has been contained. Editors Note: Forest Service first named the fire Archer 4324 but changed the name. UPDATE: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:09 p.m. The Texas A&m Forest Service is reporting that 80% […]
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD working major wreck on Lloyd Ruby Overpass

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and first responders are investigating and cleaning up a wreck on Lloyd Ruby Overpass. The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. past the 6th Street exit in the northbound lanes. The onramp at 8th Street was closed as police worked the scene. The freeway was not closed, but […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy