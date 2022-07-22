ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'Lord of the Rings’ series trailer debuts at Comic-Con

By LINDSEY BAHR
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wRx0_0gpXMLxS00
2022 Comic Con - "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Panel Robert Aramayo, from left,Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Owain Arthur, and Sophia Nomvete attend a panel for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 22, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell)

Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new "Lord of the Rings" series "The Rings of Power" Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed Tolkien fan, was also on hand to moderate a panel teasing the series on the fan convention's biggest stage, Hall H.

Under the leadership of showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” focuses on Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth, when kingdoms are forming and falling and evil forces loom and threaten to cover the world in darkness.

“The Rings of Power” will take audiences to fantastical locations like the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór and introduce them to a large ensemble, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker).

The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on Sept. 2, with new episodes arriving weekly. It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million. Amazon bought the rights from the Tolkien estate for $250 million in 2017.

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that while the number is a “crazy headline that’s fun to click on,” “that is really building the infrastructure of what will sustain the whole series” which she called a “huge, world-building show.”

Salke also said that a “giant, global audience needs to show up to it as appointment television” but that they were “pretty confident that will happen."

The fan convention kicked off this week at the San Diego Convention Center, back in full force for the first time since 2019, with many studios spending big dollars to promote upcoming films and television shows. Comic-Con runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TVLine

Fate: The Winx Saga Sets Season 2 Release Date on Netflix — Watch Teaser

Alfea is finally reopening its doors this fall when Fate: The Winx Saga returns for its seven-episode sophomore season on Friday, Sept. 16, TVLine has learned. Per the new season’s official logline, “school’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling ‘disappeared’ and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.”
TV SERIES
UPI News

'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC

July 27 (UPI) -- The BBC on Wednesday announced that Season 2 of its crime drama The Capture will premiere on British screens in August. A slate of first-look photos from the second season was also released. While it has been confirmed that Season 2 will air on BBC One...
TV SERIES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
81K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy