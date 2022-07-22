ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lawyer shares new video of controversial Sesame Place incident that sparked outrage

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - The attorney for the family in the middle of the alleged discrimination controversy at Sesame Place shared new video of the incident they believe supports their claims that two Black girls were intentionally snubbed by a character. Jodi Brown posted a video last weekend showing her daughter...

