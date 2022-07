Nickey Wayne Buchanan, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home in Humboldt, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mr. Buchanan was born in Jackson, TN on September 9, 1949, to the late James Otis Buchanan and Virginia Rostelle Buchanan. Nickey grew up in Yorkville, TN, and served his country in the Naval Reserve for six years. He was a retired electronic technician for BellSouth where he enjoyed a lifelong career with 44 years of service. He was a jack of all trades- a computer guru, could fix cars, build houses; Mr. Nickey could do anything. He will be missed by all that knew him.

HUMBOLDT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO