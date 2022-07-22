MI Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

03-18-21-25-27

(three, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Lucky For Life

03-20-33-37-39, Lucky Ball: 11

(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Poker Lotto

KH-6C-3H-7H-4S

(KH, 6C, 3H, 7H, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

Midday Daily 4

2-2-5-0

(two, two, five, zero)

Daily 3

8-0-1

(eight, zero, one)

Daily 4

6-3-5-1

(six, three, five, one)

Fantasy 5

02-04-06-23-35

(two, four, six, twenty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

07-09-13-15-16-22-24-27-30-37-39-44-45-50-58-60-63-64-65-68-73-76

(seven, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-five, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-six)

Mega Millions

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $790,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

