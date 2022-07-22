ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp Files His Own Appeal in Defamation Case with Amber Heard

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dqLC_0gpXLJED00

Actor Johnny Depp is appealing the one count of defamation that Amber Heard was awarded during their recent trial.

Page Six reports, Depp filed the notice to appeal on Friday, a move that would nullify the $2 million the court awarded Amber.

The legal move comes one day after Amber filed her own appeal in the case, hoping to dodge the $10.35 million the jury awarded Johnny.

After she filed the appeal, Amber’s spokesperson told “Extra” in a statement, "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

Depp's spokesperson also told us on Thursday, “The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

Depp was suing Heard for defamation and $50 million. She was countersuing him for $100 million.

In June, the jury found in favor of Depp, agreeing that it was defamation when Heard claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge immediately reduced the $5 million figure to $350,000, in line with a Virginia statutory cap.

Amber had partial win in her countersuit, as the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages for a statement made by one of Depp’s lawyers.

Heard recently asked for a new trial, but was denied.

After the verdict last month, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft spoke with “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie, who asked if Amber wanted to appeal.

Charlson Bredehoft said, “Absolutely, and she has some excellent grounds for it.”

Savannah also asked if Heard is able to pay a $10.35M judgment, and Charlson Bredehoft replied, “Oh, no. Absolutely not.”

The attorney felt Amber lost because Depp’s legal team was able to “demonize” her client and suppress “an enormous amount of evidence” like medical records and text messages.

Guthrie pointed out that the jury didn’t believe Amber’s testimony, and Charlson Bredehoft replied, "That's because she was demonized here. A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."

She added, “We weren’t allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgment.” Depp brought a libel lawsuit against The Sun U.K. in 2018 for labeling him a “wife beater,” but he lost the case in 2020.

Charlson Bredehoft explained, "And the court found there, and we weren't allowed to tell the jury this, but the court found that Mr. Depp had committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence against Amber. So what did Depp's team learn from this? Demonize Amber, and suppress the evidence.”

The attorney went on, "We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the U.K. case. In the U.K. case, when it came in, Amber won, Mr. Depp lost."

Depp has consistently denied ever abusing Heard, and released a statement after the verdict, saying, “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Guthrie brought up the vitriolic and lopsided social media against Amber, and the attorney said there was “no way” the jury “couldn’t have been influenced by it, and it was horrible.”

"It really, really was lopsided,” she said. "It's like the Roman Colosseum how they viewed this whole case. I was against cameras in the courtroom, and I went on record with that and had argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this, but it made it a zoo."

Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez also spoke with Guthrie, and responded to talk of an appeal.

Chew explained, "We feel very confident that there are no errors that would justify any kind of successful appeal.”

Responding to Charlson Bredehoft’s comments about the U.K. trial, Vasquez said, “It was a different process, and also Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard in this case were the parties so they had different disclosure obligations… The overwhelming evidence that was presented in this case in Virginia far exceeded what was presented in the U.K. and we believe the jury got it right.”

Chew took on speculation that the jurors were influenced by social media, saying, "No, I don't think there's any reason to believe that the jurors violated their oath. And again, that suggestion was disappointing to hear."

Vasquez added, "It is everywhere, but at the same time, they were admonished every single night. And they had a tremendous amount of respect for the court and the process, and they were doing the best that they could."

Comments / 20

Jipsi
4d ago

Boy I dont know what I would do if I had to go with ONE day not seeing an AH article about appealing. I think we would all die if we don't read her name at least 17 times a day. This is a very serious issue and I'm going to proactively declare a State of Emergency in all the lands.

Reply(4)
8
LMBZ
4d ago

She needs to move on. She's nothing but trouble & just keeps making herself look worse

Reply
12
Susan Cullop
4d ago

you both don't like each other but you can't stay away from each other. this is starting to get old

Reply(1)
6
Related
Parade

Amber Heard Loses Again in Johnny Depp Legal Battle

After the defamation trial between Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp ended with Heard owing him millions, the actor and her lawyers have been trying to appeal or get a new trial. But their latest attempt was just shut down. When the defamation trial finished, the jury awarded Depp $15...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: 'If I Had a Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand'

Johnny Depp is taking shots at his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in his new album with Jeff Beck. A review from The Sunday Times, which got an advanced listen of the album, shared insight into some of Depp's lyrics that are seemingly targeted at Heard. The actor and musician's 13-track collaboration with British guitarist Jeff Beck, titled "18," is set to be released Friday.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Benjamin Chew
RadarOnline

Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Rushes To Court Over Pop Star’s Bombshell Claims That Family 'Threw Me Away & Treated Me Like Nothing'

Britney Spears' estranged father Jamie rushed back to court demanding she be deposed and using her now-deleted Instagram post to back up his argument, Radar has learned. The pop star's 70-year-old dad believes she should sit and be grilled under oath about the accusations she has made publicly. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family

Photographer Mark Harrison claimed to have taken a humiliating photo of Prince Andrew that would cause problems in the Royal family if it was ever released. Harrison worked for BBC at the time the disgraced Royal gave his bombshell Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The interview has since been confirmed to be the subject matter of a new film called Scoop.
ENTERTAINMENT
RadarOnline

$15k Richer! Lawyer Who Sold Notebook From Johnny Depp Trial Plans On Donating Money To Children's Hospital After Amber Heard Fails To Pay Pledge

A lawyer from Louisville, Kentucky, has sold his notebook from the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial for a small fortune, and he's looking forward to giving the money to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).As Radar previously reported, Heard, 36, said she would donate $3.5 million each to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, but has yet to pay up in full.Larry "The DUI Guy" Forman will now be donating the $15,000 he made on eBay after traveling to the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia to watch the legal battle unfold, jotting down notes from moments the cameras...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Domestic Violence#Virg
Cinemablend

The Judge Has Responded After Amber Heard’s Team Singled Out Juror 15 In Attempt To Get Johnny Depp Verdict Dropped

Following Amber Heard’s loss in court during Johnny Depp’s high-profile defamation case versus his ex wife, the actress and her legal team are remaining active in their pushback against the ruling. Last week, her team of lawyers singled out one juror on the trial and filed documents accusing him of getting himself fraudulently empaneled on the jury in an attempt to get the verdict of the case where she owes $10 million dropped. The judge has now responded to these claims.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Where's Boo? TV host sparks wild conspiracy theory about Amber Heard's 'missing' Yorkshire Terrier

A TV presenter has hinted at a conspiracy theory regarding the whereabouts of one of Amber Heard's dogs after suggesting her Yorkshire Terrier Boo has gone 'missing'. Cooper Lawrence spoke to Sunrise on Thursday about Heard's infamous visit to Australia in 2015 when she broke biosecurity laws by failing to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo upon her arrival in the country with then-husband Johnny Depp.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

Johnny Depp's Followers Have Skyrocketed After Amber Heard Trial Verdict

The number of people following Johnny Depp on Instagram has significantly increased since his high-profile trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to statistics from Social Blade, which tracks these numbers, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, saw an increase of 7,368,643 followers in June 2022. For comparison, Depp gained just 219,519 followers in the same month last year. Heard's social media analytics are not listed on the site.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Thought She Was Being Trolled By Bots During Trial With Johnny Depp. New Report Says Bots Weren’t The Culprit

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp legal battle is over, at least for now, but it’s clear that the defamation lawsuits are still very much on the mind of a lot of people. The lawsuits stirred up a lot of interest online, including a fair amount of harassment focused on Amber Heard. That harassment actually became part of the lawsuits, but a new report indicates that while Amber Heard believed she was the target of bots, most of the campaign against her came from actual people.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

76K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy