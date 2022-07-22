ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans sign second-round CB Roger McCreary to rookie deal

By Adam La Rose
 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) has inked his rookie contract. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans entered the day with two significant members of their draft class still unsigned, but that number has now dropped to one. The team announced on Friday that second-round corner Roger McCreary has inked his rookie contract.

McCreary steadily improved during his four years at Auburn. As a junior and senior in particular, he put himself on the radar as one of the 2022 class’ top corners. Between those final two seasons, he totaled 94 tackles (including nine for a loss) and five interceptions, showcasing his talent against both the run and pass. In 2021, he led the SEC with 14 pass deflections.

Those totals, coupled with his 6-foot, 190-pound frame, made him a strong candidate to hear his name called on Day 1 of the draft. However, questions were raised about his relative lack of length, especially given the heavy usage of man coverage he was involved in with the Tigers, along with a slightly underwhelming 40-yard dash time at the combine. At No. 35 overall, he was selected right around where many draft analysts projected him to go.

In Tennessee, McCreary will compete for a starting role right away. The Titans have Kristian Fulton penciled in as a starter, but 2021 second-rounder Caleb Farley could be the favorite at this point to line up opposite him. McCreary’s skillset lends itself to paying effectively on the inside as well, though, so a significant role early in his career is well within reach.

His deal — which is worth $9.165M — includes a signing bonus of $3.845M, via Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. That has been seen as a sticking point with many non-first-rounders this year and led to the distinct possibility of several Round 2 selections holding out of training camp. Such a scenario could now take place in Tennessee only with respect to quarterback Malik Willis, who is the lone unsigned member of the Titans’ class.

