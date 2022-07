An SUV carrying seven passengers rolled over on Highway 111 near Gateway Drive in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:42 p.m. right by the memorial sign for Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny. Police told News Channel 3 that a tire on the vehicle blew out, causing the The post Blown tire causes SUV to roll over on Highway 111 in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO