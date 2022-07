Beverly Hills will not enforce an indoor mask-wearing mandate should one be adopted by Los Angeles County, its city council voted unanimously Monday evening. “I feel it is our job to lead and I support the power of choice,” Mayor Lili Bosse said. “Our job is to be proactive and public about what we believe. This is a united City Council and community that cares about health. We are not where we were in 2020, and now we need to move forward as a community and be part of the solution.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO