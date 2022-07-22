ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Atlanta Braves World Series Champion dead at 58

 4 days ago
Dwight Smith 11 Apr 1996: Outfielder Dwight Smith of the Atlanta Braves swings at the ball during a game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Padres won the game 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Brave Dwight Smith has died at the age of 58, according to the Braves.

The team said the outfielder was an integral member of the 1995 World Series Championship team.

Smith enjoyed an eight-year major league career, according to the Braves.

He spent time with the Braves, the Chicago Cubs, the California Angles and the Baltimore Orioles.

Smith was runner up for 1989 Rookie of the Year. He is also the father of baseball player Dwight Smith, Jr.

The Braves say Smith was a beloved alumni member, participating in Braves Alumni Weekends.

“Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters, Taylor and Shannyn and son Dwight, Jr,” the Braves shared in a statement. “His infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park.”

