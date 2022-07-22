ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside, San Bernardino counties reach 'high' COVID level; no plans for indoor mask mandate

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside and San Bernardino counties have now reached the "high" transmission level.

The number of hospitalizations hit nearly 300 in San Bernardino County Wednesday, which marks the highest level since February. In Riverside County, that number was closer to 240.

INTERACTIVE MAP: What are the COVID-19 community levels in your area?

Graphics not displaying correctly? Click here to open the map in a new window, and click here to open the table in a new window.

Amid the rise in hospitalizations, Dr. Adrain Cotton with Loma Linda University Health says that likely more than two-thirds of those cases are patients who are already in the hospital who then test positive.

"Usually what we see with variations of viruses as they mutate, two things usually happen. One, they usually become a little more contagious so they are more likely to spread a little faster through communities. But the more important part is they are usually become a little less dangerous, a little less lethal," Cotton said.

Cotton credits vaccinations, booster shots and available therapies, but he cautions that people who are immune compromised still need to take precautions in public.

Orange County reached the "high" community transmission level last week. Health officials said the surge in cases is due to the highly transmissible omicron subvariants.

Leaders in Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties all say they have no plans to implement new mask mandates unless they are ordered to do so by the state.

L.A County is also in the "high" COVID transmission level, and has been since July 14.

If the county stays at the high category for two weeks straight, officials would bring back rules requiring the wearing of masks during most indoor public activities. At earliest that would be July 29.

The surge in cases across the Southland may be the result of Fourth of July gatherings. But unlike past surges, this summer's may be more of a bump in the road.

"If there is a bright side, our deaths have not followed with an increase as it had previously," said Jose Arballo with Riverside County Public Health.

Comments / 9

The Detective
3d ago

COVID-19 is the only alleged “virus” that does not go away but it’s interesting that the seasonal flu disappeared from the globe for the past two years. Then we have so called experts that dismiss natural immunity which has been the global gold standard for over 150 years. Eat healthy, exercise, take vitamin C and D, drink fresh water, go outside and get fresh air and reduce stress in your life. Germ Theory says pathogenic bacteria and viruses are the cause of illness but never proven scientifically using the Koch’s Postulates. Terrain Theory makes a lot more sense as it says toxins in our air, food, water cause illness plus parasites, stress, poor nutrition, poor hygiene and poor sanitation too. Always question authorities and the official narrative and use your critical thinking skills to be objective.

Reply
12
Joy Claborn
3d ago

Stop Testing. Just stop it. You've been conditioned to do that instead of buying NyQuil. Let's get over it. Go buy some NyQuil and get your big girl/boy panties on. Take off the mask, it spreads more germs!!!!!

Reply(2)
5
 

KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
