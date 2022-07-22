ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted in connection to double shooting that left one man dead in Norfolk

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives need the public's help in locating a 25-year-old man who is wanted on charges related to a homicide investigation.

On July 19, 2022, around 10:25 p.m., police responded to the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue, right outside of an apartment complex, for the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, and a 65-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, Sidney N. Parker, 37, of Norfolk, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

25-year-old Rhodean H. Hamlin was later charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Police ask anyone with information about Hamlin’s whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

Norfolk man sentenced to 30 years for being felon in possession of firearm, cocaine

NORFOLK, Va.- A Norfolk man will serve 30 years in prison after he was found to be in possession of several firearms and multiple bags of cocaine. According to court documents, on October 6, 2017, 37-year-old Demetrius Antwon McGregor was arrested on a warrant in front of his apartment. Arresting officers recovered a loaded Sig Sauer handgun from his waistband; McGregor is a nine-time convicted violent felon, meaning he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
NORFOLK, VA
Two teens arrested following shooting at Virginia cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge. According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of...
