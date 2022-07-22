ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britain tightens its belt: Shoppers are cutting back on food, fashion and furniture in cost of living crunch

By Sean Poulter Consumer Affairs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Shoppers are cutting back on everything from fashion to furniture and even food amid the cost of living crunch.

The drastic self-imposed austerity means high street retailers are facing the worst situation since the start of the pandemic forced many to close their doors.

At the same time, even online retailers are seeing falling sales.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the volume of items bought in June was down by 6 per cent compared with last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21koGN_0gpXJrrz00
The drastic self-imposed austerity means high street retailers are facing the worst situation since the start of the pandemic forced many to close their doors 

The value of till sales was up 4.4 per cent, but this was only because of spiralling prices and inflation, set to hit at least 11 per cent in the coming months.

The ONS found half of people are buying less food than before. Chief executive of the British Retail Consortium Helen Dickinson said: ‘The cost of living crunch caused by record inflation continues to... stifle household spending.’ She added: ‘Furniture sales and white goods were particularly hard hit.’

Celine Fenech, consumer insight lead at Deloitte, said: ‘With inflation going up faster than average earnings, there are now more consumers feeling the cost-of-living pinch than not.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mqy7_0gpXJrrz00
As a result, it said 61 per cent are spending less on non-essentials and 46 per cent are cutting back on non-essential car journeys 

The ONS’s Heather Bovill said: ‘The broader trend is one of decline. Clothing purchases dipped along with household goods, with retailers suggesting consumers [are] cutting back on spending due to higher prices.’

Its research found that 89 per cent are experiencing a rise in living costs, which compares to 62 per cent in November last year.

As a result, it said 61 per cent are spending less on non-essentials and 46 per cent are cutting back on non-essential car journeys.

Lisa Hooker at PwC said: ‘It’s difficult to imagine any let up in these pressures for the rest of the year, with the proposed energy price cap rise in Autumn and food price inflation continuing.’

German economy on brink

Germany was branded ‘the sick man of Europe’ last night as the economy suffered its worst month in over two years.

The latest economic health check on the country by research group S&P Global showed output is now falling – a sign that the economy is shrinking.

Experts warned the entire eurozone faces recession as soaring prices and the energy crisis hammer households and businesses. Germany – hugely reliant on Russian gas – is rationing hot water and dimming street lights.

Julian Jessop, an Institute of Economic Affairs economist, said the country was now ‘the sick man of Europe’.

Germany has historically been seen as the driving force of the European economy.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Cost Of Living#Britain#Ons#Uk#Deloitte
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

504K+
Followers
53K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy