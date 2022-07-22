ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush-money reports

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiPQf_0gpXJiAg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0zqt_0gpXJiAg00

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment on Friday, leaving his roles as chairman and CEO amid an investigation into allegations that he paid millions of dollars to silence multiple women with whom he had affairs over the past 16 years.

McMahon tweeted the news, and WWE also issued an official statement.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

In the statement, WWE said Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will serve as co-CEOs of the organization. Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon’s daughter, has been named chairwoman. Her previous title was chief brand officer.

Vince McMahon has owned the company, which previously was known as the World Wrestling Federation, since 1982. McMahon, who turns 77 on Aug. 24, is not selling his ownership stake.

“As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

McMahon stepped aside on June 17 as WWE announced an investigation into his “alleged misconduct” was underway.

At the time, The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon — who is married — agreed to a $3 million settlement with a former female employee, with whom he allegedly had an affair. The employee was hired as a paralegal in 2019.

Since then, additional reporting by the Journal revealed McMahon paid more than $12 million in an attempt to hide “allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Jake Paul
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Could Reportedly Be Considered For Top WWE Job

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, it was Bruce Prichard who took over Vince’s duties on the creative end of things. Prichard was reportedly in Gorilla Position for last Friday’s “SmackDown” and inherited a lot of McMahon’s television roles. While there is no word on whether Prichard has been slotted into the role permanently, Paul Heyman has emerged as a possible candidate to lead WWE’s creative direction at some point in the future.
WWE
Yardbarker

Shane McMahon not expected back in WWE, Shane not on good terms with Stephanie

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Returns To NXT With New Look

A trending topic coming out of this weekend’s WWE NXT live events is Commander Azeez (real name Babatunde Aiyegbusi) returning to the NXT roster in a bodyguard/managerial role for Cora Jade. As seen in the image below, Azeez is sporting a full beard, a new hairstyle, and wearing all-black attire to fit Jade’s darker look. The addition of Azeez is the latest alteration for Cora Jade’s character since her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT 2.0” when she hit Roxanne Perez with one of their shared NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts during her NXT Women’s Championship match against current Champ, Mandy Rose.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Combat#Board Of Directors#The Wall Street Journal
ringsidenews.com

More Stories About Allegations Against Vince McMahon Are Coming

Vince McMahon has been ruling over the world of pro wrestling since the 1980s. McMahon ruthlessly crushed competition, and WWE emerged as the biggest pro wrestling promotion following the demise of WCW. That being said, the Chairman is now in a very tough spot. McMahon recently found himself in hot...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Update On WWE Superstar Being Written Out Of Storyline

In recent weeks fans have seen the Maximum Male Models storyline play out on SmackDown with Max Dupri at the forefront. However, it was recently reported by PWTorch that Max Dupri will no longer be part of the storyline moving forward. Fightful Select reports that Max Dupri was written out...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Let Him In? Bray Wyatt Makes Reference To Vince McMahon, Hints At New Beginning

He seems to be a fan. There are certain wrestlers who catch your attention no matter what they do. It might be something as simple as they way they move or the way they speak, but sometimes you can see it in their eyes. That is the case with a certain former WWE Champion, and now he has done something that might get some people wondering what he is doing next.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To Wrestling

WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and some of them have since gone on to join other promotions. However, some names have yet to return to wrestling and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE happens to be one of them. Recently the former WWE star took to Twitter to say that she hopes to return someday as her love for wrestling and the fans runs deep.
WWE
thecomeback.com

WWE reveals plan after finding new Vince McMahon payments

The sports world was shocked last week when WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired after over 40 years in that role with the company. That move came with the WWE board of directors continuing to investigate McMahon for misconduct allegations, along with doling out more than $12 million in non-disclosure agreements over the past 16 years. And Monday saw a notable new development there, with WWE announcing in a SEC filing that it would “restate some of its financial results” after unrecorded payments from McMahon.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Amanda Nunes understands Dana White’s critique: ‘I gotta get my s—t together’

Amanda Nunes believes there’s some truth to Dana White’s recent comments regarding her drive to remain the best in the world. UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 saw history made as Nunes suffered a shocking second round rear-naked choke submission loss to Julianna Pena, dropping her Bantamweight title in the process (watch full fight). The first round of the bout was business as usual for “The Lioness,” handily thumping away on “The Venezuelan Vixen.” However, the second round was a completely different story as the champion appeared quickly drained and began engaging in a slugfest that ultimately caused her demise.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE confirms Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque in charge of creative

It’s now officially Game time for WWE. Answering one of the bigger questions in the wake of the retirement of Vince McMahon last week, the company revealed in a press release on Monday that while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now co-CEOs, Stephanie’s husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque will fill the role that Vince McMahon arguably adored most. “Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.” Levesque has been a WWE executive since 2011, when he was named Executive Vice President, Talent and Live Events. His power within the company reached...
WWE
The Hollywood Reporter

WWE Facing Investigations Related to Vince McMahon Payments, Former CEO Paid $14.6M Since 2006

The WWE says that former CEO Vince McMahon paid $14.6 million in “unrecorded expenses” from 2006 through 2022, and that it will revise its previous financial results to account for the payments. “All payments underlying the Unrecorded Expenses were or will be paid by Vince McMahon personally,” the company said in a regulatory filing Monday morning. In addition, the company disclosed that it is facing investigations related to the McMahon payments, which were reportedly to former female employees with whom he had personal relationships.More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE CEO Vince McMahon Retires Amid Misconduct ProbeVince McMahon Addresses 'SmackDown' Crowd Amid Misconduct...
WWE
mmanews.com

Amanda Nunes Names Her Pick For MMA GOAT

Amanda Nunes reveals who she thinks is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. Nunes was recently a guest on the “One On One” podcast with Laura Sanko to discuss her upcoming title rematch with Julianna Peña. During the conversation, Nunes was asked for her opinion on the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.
UFC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy