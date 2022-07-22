ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Scott announces $48 million in broadband grants to communications union districts

By News in pursuit of truth
 4 days ago
A shipment of fiber optic cable is delivered to the Washington Electric Co-op in East Montpelier in April. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott announced on Friday $48 million in new grants to the state’s communications union districts, the municipal organizations working to connect homes that are without a reliable wireline connection to fiber-optic cable.

Vermont has an ambitious plan that combines private investment and public funds to connect every resident with fiber-optic cable.

For the largely rural regions of the state without access to high-speed internet, Vermont is relying on a strategy of allowing municipalities to band together into communications union districts to build fiber-optic service.

Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, said including the $48 million announced Friday, the organization has awarded $96 million in grants to these communications union districts since last August. That figure includes $9.2 million to buy materials up to a year ahead of time in an effort to avoid supply-chain problems and to lock in prices during a period of inflation.

“Vermont is leading most other states in broadband development, “ Scott said at a press conference in East Montpelier.

Several communications union districts around the state received funding Friday.

DV Fiber, which serves southeastern Vermont, received $21.9 million.

CV Fiber’s chair, Jerry Diamantides, said at the governor’s press conference that his district will use its $12.3 million grant to build 400 miles of fiber-optic cable lines over the next 12 to 18 months in the central Vermont area served by the district.

Maple Broadband, a district of 20 municipalities in Addison County, will build out 180 miles with its $8.69 million grant, according to the district’s vice chair, Ellie de Villiers.

NEK Broadband received $5 million to connect four towns that voted to use federal pandemic funds to build broadband: Groton, Peacham, Ryegate and Walden. The grant will also fund additional infrastructure in three other municipalities: Danville, Lyndon and Saint Johnsbury. NEK has thus far received $20.9 million toward its goal of connecting 2,978 customers.

Altogether, the grants will fund the construction of 1,400 miles of fiber-optic cable in 29 towns, according to a press release from the Vermont Community Broadband Board.

