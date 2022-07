DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Showers are expected to return today. A few showers are going to move in throughout the morning with lows in the upper 60s to start. Eventually, we dry into lunch and then see another round of storms in the evening. Highs are sitting in the lower 80s. As of right now there is a Level 1 threat for severe storms, so stay weather aware. Damaging winds will be the main concern.

DAYTON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO