Roll out your RVs! SWAC fans host annual RV round-up

By Malaysia McCoy
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The SWAC Roundup-Louisiana Committee hosted their third annual RV SWAC Round-Up on Friday, July 22.

Participants who attended or represented historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) lined up with their RV’s starting at 1:00 p.m. at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

SWAC Media Day: JSU, Alcorn prep for upcoming season

Leaders with the SWAC Roundup-Louisiana Committee wanted to bring together alumni and attendees of HBCUs to come together and fellowship while showing their pride for their favorite HBCU.

Robert Clark, co-chair of The SWAC Roundup-Louisiana Committee, said they started hosting this event three years ago because they wanted to continue the fellowship amongst schools before and after the football season.

“We just got together and said, ‘Hey, why not throw a big tailgate party and pretend like we’re at a football game?’ It’s always a good time,” said Clark.

He said they are planning to continue this event.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUMiU_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2IYA_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxG44_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069Aix_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpMO2_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCow3_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFoZd_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGE53_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRP9h_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNuad_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAaiC_0gpXHnej00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOinP_0gpXHnej00

The weekend line-up includes a free fish fry, other activities and live entertainment.

The event will end on Sunday, July 24.

Williams-Holiday named 2021-22 SWAC Woman Of The Year

When it comes to football, there are three colleges in Mississippi that are part of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

Jackson State’s football season will start on September 4. The Tigers will face Florida A&M.

Alcorn State will face SFA on September 3, and Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) will face Tarleton State on September 1.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

