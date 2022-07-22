ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Video Accurately Names All the Best Louisiana Hype Songs

By Krystal Montez
 3 days ago
There Is Nothing More Rowdy and Fun Than Louisiana Wedding. One of my favorite things about my job on the weekends is seeing people lose their minds when I hit play on a certain song. Most weekends you can find me at a wedding venue helping make the most epic playlist...

WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Allen Acres

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man’s passion for Louisiana plants and butterflies has led to the creation of a bed and breakfast, where the focus is on nature. Dave McNamara takes us to the tiny town of Pitkin, where the flowers, and butterflies, are in full bloom, in the Heart of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Brick Fest Live is Coming to Louisiana

If so there is a LEGO Festival that is coming to Louisiana and it is going to be tons of fun. Brick Fest Live will be coming to the Shreveport Convention Center on October 8 and 9, 2022. Brick Fest Live is a family-friendly event that will offer interactive features,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
wgno.com

New week, same forecast for southeast Louisiana!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Once again, showers and storms look widespread on Monday which means nice relief from the heat. As we typically see the best chance will be along the I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area. Otherwise though mostly spotty north. That trend will continue on Tuesday as well. By Saturday rain chances go back up a little for the upcoming weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

The infamous barber shop in Amite

What’s the entire story behind it? Who’s the owner? And how have they gotten away with it for so many years?. I’ve always thought the same thing. It seems so out in the open. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2011. 2636 posts. Posted on 7/21/22...
AMITE CITY, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
We’re Hitting Triple Digits in the Boot! How Hot is it, Louisiana?

When it's this hot out, you can either whine and complain or you can have some fun with it! We decided to have some fun!. Anyday now you'll see the first meteorologist of the year try to bake cookies on a car dashboard or fry an egg on a manhole cover. So clever! Do you want to know who's really clever? The residents of this great state of Louisiana! I asked you to fill in the blank and by did you deliver! Check out the answers to 'Fill in the Blank: It's so hot in Louisiana that __________?' Enjoy!
LOUISIANA STATE
225batonrouge.com

Meet the Baton Rouge residents who brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to life

As a runaway hit that spent more than 150 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, Delia Owens’ 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing practically begged for a film adaptation from the moment Reese Witherspoon deemed it worthy of her Hello Sunshine Book Club, placating the hearts of fans who couldn’t wait to see the headstrong Kya and her North Carolina marshes come to life. But if you watched the movie’s first trailer and thought that North Carolina looked suspiciously like south Louisiana, you’d be right. Filmed largely in our state along the bayous of Houma and the outskirts of New Orleans, the adaptation—which hit theaters this past the weekend—didn’t just use Louisiana’s beauty as a backdrop, but employed local talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued from late summer into fall for eligible children in K-12 schools. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), received federal approval to expand the pandemic EBT program. Each eligible child will receive...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Volunteers wanted for playground cleanup in preparation of fall

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is asking for volunteers to signup for their next “Super Saturday” event which involves cleaning up playgrounds. The tasks include washing down all play equipment and outside toys, cleaning out and reorganizing our outdoor toy storage units and...
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
