The next generation of Civic Type R is here, and we're excited for another front-wheel-drive car that can hang with all-wheel-drive hatchbacks without the added weight and complexity. We were fortunate enough to get a preview of the new hot hatch ahead of the swanky public reveal in an airport hangar near LA. Unfortunately, Honda still isn't giving much away on specs, so we'll have to wait for the first drive event for the big details like power. All we know is that the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will make more than the FK8 generation's 306 horsepower and is faster on the track.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO