Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Re-signs with San Jose

Tatis (wrist) took batting practice at Citi Field over the weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis resumed a hitting progression shortly before the All-Star break and had been hitting in the cage as of a few days ago prior to getting the green light for batting practice on the field. The 23-year-old apparently responded well to his workout over the weekend, and he said he'll likely take a few more live hitting sessions in simulated games over the next few days before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio. Tatis is still likely a week or more away from returning from the 60-day injured list, but fantasy managers who have been stashing him all season should continue holding the star shortstop while an early August debut is beginning to come into focus.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO