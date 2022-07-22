ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks' Steven Lorentz: Re-signs with San Jose

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lorentz signed a two-year contract extension with the Sharks on Friday. Lorentz...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out with shoulder injury

Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder impingement, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It's yet another injury for the Rays, who ruled out Mike Zunino (shoulder) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) for the season Monday. Mejia had a .992 OPS through 14 games in July and was poised to continue seeing plenty of playing time with Zunino sidelined, but the switch-hitting catcher will now be out for at least the next 10 days. Rene Pinto was called up in a corresponding move to provide depth at catcher behind Christian Bethancourt.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Gets aboard three times Tuesday

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox. Ramirez was on the front end of a double steal with Josh Naylor in the fourth inning. This was Ramirez's first steal since July 10, and he's now 14-for-18 on the basepaths this year. The All-Star third baseman has hit .266 (21-for-79) in July, and he's slashing .289/.367/.567 with 19 home runs, 79 RBI and 55 runs scored through 92 contests overall.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Danny Coulombe: Moved to 60-day IL

Coulombe (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Coulombe has already been on the injured list since the end of May, so it won't impact his return date. Miguel Sano (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will take Coulombe's spot on the 40-man roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning, and held onto it to given Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Called up Tuesday

Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Nate Hairston: Starts camp on NFI list

Hairston (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday. Hairston will be sidelined as the Vikings begin training camp. Once healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will compete for a depth spot in Minnesota's secondary.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Saints' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Battling illness as camp opens

Kpassagnon (illness) was placed on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports. New Orleans placed both Kpassagnon and tight end Nick Vannett on the active/non-football illness list to open training camp. Kpassagnon can be removed from this list at any time and will be eligible to practice as soon as that happens.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Heading to minors

Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. The left-hander pitched behind an opener twice since being recalled by the Rangers on July 15, and he fared well with two earned runs allowed and a 10:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings. However, it wasn't enough to stick in the rotation with Dane Dunning (ankle) returning from the injured list Tuesday, though Hearn's performance could earn him more opportunities later in the year.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Runs wild in win

Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three stolen bases in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants. Entering Monday, Rojas had never had multiple steals in a major-league game, let alone three. This was also his second straight multi-hit effort. The infielder's rampant running has him up to 11 steals in 65 contests, and he's yet to be caught stealing. He's added a .279/.352/.408 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI and 36 runs scored through 267 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Headed to Green Bay

Leavitt signed a contract with the Packers on Monday. Leavitt was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday after he registered career highs in tackles (35) and both defensive (233) and special-teams (347) snaps over 16 games in 2021. The 27-year-old should play a key role for Green Bay special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as Las Vegas' interim head coach for 13 games last year.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Resumes batting practice

Tatis (wrist) took batting practice at Citi Field over the weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis resumed a hitting progression shortly before the All-Star break and had been hitting in the cage as of a few days ago prior to getting the green light for batting practice on the field. The 23-year-old apparently responded well to his workout over the weekend, and he said he'll likely take a few more live hitting sessions in simulated games over the next few days before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio. Tatis is still likely a week or more away from returning from the 60-day injured list, but fantasy managers who have been stashing him all season should continue holding the star shortstop while an early August debut is beginning to come into focus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Tosses side session

Boyd (elbow) threw a bullpen session Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Boyd was shut down in mid-June after feeling discomfort in his elbow while rehabbing from left flexor tendon surgery, but he's finally received clearance to throw off a mound. The team figures to watch the southpaw closely over the next few days to determine whether he can progress in his rehab.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Angel Rondon: Jettisoned from 40-man roster

Rondon was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Rondon was claimed off waivers by San Francisco in mid-July, but he never made it to the majors with the organization. He made only two appearances with Triple-A Sacramento and could remain there if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Absence continues

Abrams (biceps) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers. Abrams has not taken the field since the first game following the All-Star break, and he will remain out of the starting lineup for at least another day. Chances are he will remain out at least until Friday, as the Padres play an afternoon affair Wednesday and have off the following day.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Departs with trainer

Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sits in fifth straight contest

Wade is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Arizona, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It's the fifth straight game on the bench for Wade, who has a .173/.292/.333 slash line through 27 games this year. Most of those absences, including Tuesday, have been against a left-handed pitchers, but it's not as though his replacement Luis Gonzalez enjoys a platoon advantage since he also hits lefty. Wade delivered an .808 OPS with 18 homers in 109 games last year, but he's been unable to reproduce those results when healthy this year and is now losing out on playing time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

