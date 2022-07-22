ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Visits hand specialist

Civale (wrist) met with a hand specialist this week, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports....

CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Not on PUP list

Ossai (knee) did not need to go on the PUP list at the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. This is a bit of a pleasant surprise after Ossai missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury, and then had another minor procedure in May. The Bengals drafted Ossai in the third round in 2021, hoping to add another explosive edge rusher.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. The left-hander was sent back to the minors after he served as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader with the White Sox. He drew his ninth start of the season with the big club in the second game of the twin bill, taking a no-decision while striking out three over five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks. Though Pilkington will head to the minors for the time being, he could be called up in short order, as the Guardians have yet to settle on a permanent fifth starter while Aaron Civale (wrist) is on the 15-day injured list.
COLUMBUS, OH
Aaron Civale
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Ravens' Charlie Kolar: May have sports hernia

Kolar is being evaluated for a possible sports hernia injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The Ravens aren't likely to rush the rookie fourth-round pick, as he'd presumably start training camp behind at least Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the depth chart. The Ravens also took another receiving-minded tight end in Round 4 (Isaiah Likely) 11 picks after Kolar. Any scenario with rookie-year fantasy value for Likely or Kolar would figure to involve Andrews missing time. It now sounds as if Kolar will miss time this summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Called up Tuesday

Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning, and held onto it to given Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Swipes seventh bag

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch-hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games (nine starts) and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June. While he has only one extra-base hit on the season, he's found ways to contribute by reaching base and swiping seven bags while manning center field most days.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Gets aboard three times Tuesday

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox. Ramirez was on the front end of a double steal with Josh Naylor in the fourth inning. This was Ramirez's first steal since July 10, and he's now 14-for-18 on the basepaths this year. The All-Star third baseman has hit .266 (21-for-79) in July, and he's slashing .289/.367/.567 with 19 home runs, 79 RBI and 55 runs scored through 92 contests overall.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out with shoulder injury

Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder impingement, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It's yet another injury for the Rays, who ruled out Mike Zunino (shoulder) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) for the season Monday. Mejia had a .992 OPS through 14 games in July and was poised to continue seeing plenty of playing time with Zunino sidelined, but the switch-hitting catcher will now be out for at least the next 10 days. Rene Pinto was called up in a corresponding move to provide depth at catcher behind Christian Bethancourt.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Danny Coulombe: Moved to 60-day IL

Coulombe (hip) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Coulombe has already been on the injured list since the end of May, so it won't impact his return date. Miguel Sano (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will take Coulombe's spot on the 40-man roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bengals' Alex Cappa: Bengals optimistic about health

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said that he's optimistic that Cappa (abdomen) will be ready in plenty of time to begin the season, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. Speaking about Cappa and RT La'el Collins (back), Callahan was positive about both: "Optimistic they'll be ready to go when it's time...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Vikings' Nate Hairston: Starts camp on NFI list

Hairston (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday. Hairston will be sidelined as the Vikings begin training camp. Once healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will compete for a depth spot in Minnesota's secondary.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

