Ducks' Olle Eriksson Ek: Signs one-year extension

 4 days ago

Eriksson Ek signed a one-year contract extension with the Ducks on Friday....

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Gets aboard three times Tuesday

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox. Ramirez was on the front end of a double steal with Josh Naylor in the fourth inning. This was Ramirez's first steal since July 10, and he's now 14-for-18 on the basepaths this year. The All-Star third baseman has hit .266 (21-for-79) in July, and he's slashing .289/.367/.567 with 19 home runs, 79 RBI and 55 runs scored through 92 contests overall.
Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
Vikings' Nate Hairston: Starts camp on NFI list

Hairston (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday. Hairston will be sidelined as the Vikings begin training camp. Once healthy, the 28-year-old cornerback will compete for a depth spot in Minnesota's secondary.
Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Sent to Triple-A

Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Celestino has struggled at the dish in July, slashing .143/.217/.190 with a double, two RBI and two walks through 15 games. Miguel Sano (knee) will take his place on the active roster after being activated from the 60-day injured list.
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Heading to minors

Hearn was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. The left-hander pitched behind an opener twice since being recalled by the Rangers on July 15, and he fared well with two earned runs allowed and a 10:3 K:BB across 7.1 innings. However, it wasn't enough to stick in the rotation with Dane Dunning (ankle) returning from the injured list Tuesday, though Hearn's performance could earn him more opportunities later in the year.
Jets' Tevin Coleman: Lands on NFI list

Coleman (undisclosed) has been placed on the active/non-football illness list, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. The report notes that Coleman, who sustained an unspecified injury away from the team facility, can be removed from the list at any time during training camp. Once he re-takes the field, Coleman will look to secure a depth role in the Jets' backfield behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fills stat sheet Tuesday

Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals. Ohtani suffered a bruised knee when he fouled a ball off his leg Monday, but it didn't cost the 28-year-old any playing time. He opened the scoring with a third-inning solo shot, and that was ultimately all the Angels needed as they cruised to victory. While he's gone a pedestrian 4-for-15 across his last four games, three of those hits have gone for extra bases. The two-way superstar is slashing .256/.349/.493 with 21 homers, 58 RBI, 55 runs scored and 11 steals through 404 plate appearances.
Giants' Angel Rondon: Jettisoned from 40-man roster

Rondon was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Rondon was claimed off waivers by San Francisco in mid-July, but he never made it to the majors with the organization. He made only two appearances with Triple-A Sacramento and could remain there if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sits in fifth straight contest

Wade is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Arizona, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It's the fifth straight game on the bench for Wade, who has a .173/.292/.333 slash line through 27 games this year. Most of those absences, including Tuesday, have been against a left-handed pitchers, but it's not as though his replacement Luis Gonzalez enjoys a platoon advantage since he also hits lefty. Wade delivered an .808 OPS with 18 homers in 109 games last year, but he's been unable to reproduce those results when healthy this year and is now losing out on playing time.
Padres' CJ Abrams: Absence continues

Abrams (biceps) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers. Abrams has not taken the field since the first game following the All-Star break, and he will remain out of the starting lineup for at least another day. Chances are he will remain out at least until Friday, as the Padres play an afternoon affair Wednesday and have off the following day.
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Departs with trainer

Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
Brewers' Connor Sadzeck: Designated for assignment

Sadzeck was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday. Sadzeck was called up July 13 and appeared in two games, surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings. He will now either report to Triple-A Nashville, get claimed by another team or be released outright, the first of which seems most likely. Ethan Small was called up from Nashville on Monday to replace Sadzeck on the active roster.
Cardinals' Cory Spangenberg: Contract selected Tuesday

Spangenberg had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Spangenberg will crack the major-league roster for the first time this season, replacing Paul Goldschmidt (personal) for the Cardinals' two-game series in Toronto. The 31-year-old owns a .218 average with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 35 runs and 10 stolen bases over 238 at-bats in 65 games with Memphis this year.
Cardinals' Steven Matz: Moves to injured list

Matz was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left knee sprain. Matz exited Saturday's start with the injury and will be sidelined for at least a few turns through the rotation. It's unclear if the left-hander is expected to be available when first eligible to be reinstated Aug. 9. Matthew Liberatore is likely to rejoin the Cardinals as a starting option with the team now down Matz and Dakota Hudson (neck).
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Homers, plays defense in rehab game

Haniger (ankle) started in left field during HIgh-A Everett's loss to Eugene on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run before being removed for a defensive replacement in the fifth inning. Haniger quickly racked up three at-bats during the high-scoring game, so he was able to make his...
