Citywide monkeypox events aim to inform New Yorkers and prevent spread

The total number of monkeypox cases in New York City is now over 800, as efforts aim to inform city residents and stop the spread.

Council Member Mercedes Narcisse was out in Brooklyn today handing out flyers and speaking with people about how severe monkeypox is.

“We need people to take precautions and be safe,” said Narcisse. “We don’t want our hospitals to overload just like what happened during COVID.”

Info on the flyers included how monkeypox is spread through direct contact, as well as contact from clothing and bedding.

Vaccine sites are popping up all over the city.