ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Citywide monkeypox events aim to inform New Yorkers and prevent spread

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oC0Jj_0gpXFeDG00

The total number of monkeypox cases in New York City is now over 800, as efforts aim to inform city residents and stop the spread.

Council Member Mercedes Narcisse was out in Brooklyn today handing out flyers and speaking with people about how severe monkeypox is.

“We need people to take precautions and be safe,” said Narcisse. “We don’t want our hospitals to overload just like what happened during COVID.”

Info on the flyers included how monkeypox is spread through direct contact, as well as contact from clothing and bedding.

Vaccine sites are popping up all over the city. For more information, click HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Flyers#Clothing#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy