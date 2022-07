A Hartsdale doctor was sentenced this week in the Bronx for sexually abusing a patient at Montefiore Hospital.

Dr. Woojin Cho was given a nine-month jail sentence Tuesday.

The former chief of orthopedic surgery at the hospital inappropriately touched and kissed a patient who had gone to him for an appointment - he told her to keep it a secret.

He was convicted on forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment charges.