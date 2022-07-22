Rishi Sunak knows NHS is the best gift a nation could have given itself — it’s in his blood
THE NHS is the best gift a nation could have given itself.
Rishi Sunak gets that — it’s in his blood.
His dad was a doctor and his mother was a pharmacist.
But he also gets that the NHS beat Covid only to face another crisis — the groaning backlogs that must be slashed now.
Many Sun readers will know the utter misery of spending months on waiting lists.
I know Rishi will take a sledgehammer to this backlog.
His plan to assemble a crack team to smash waiting times is based on the heroic vaccines taskforce I witnessed first hand during the pandemic.
Rishi realises this drive that won us the Covid war must not be lost, but used again in this emergency.
