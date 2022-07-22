ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacob deGrom to make one more rehab start before returning to Mets

By Writers
 4 days ago
Jacob deGrom “felt good” after five up-downs and 60 pitches of a simulated game on Thursday, and the plan is for him to make one more official rehab start before rejoining the Mets.

“That’s the plan,” manager Buck Showalter said before Friday’s second-half opener. “He’s going to start again to try to get up to the innings he’s capable of going, if the other team cooperates, and I think it will be good for Jake to get that behind him mentally and emotionally, too.

The Mets had pushed deGrom’s simulated start back two days after the he had some mild soreness around his shoulder Sunday, but deGrom seemingly aced the simulated game test.

Both deGrom and Trevor May will be at Citi Field on Sunday for a “work day,” and deGrom’s outing will likely come Tuesday or Wednesday, seemingly five to six innings and 70 or so pitches based on the simulated outing.

DeGrom’s rehab began on July 3, meaning that the Mets don’t have to activate him until August 2 when his rehab clock expires. He has made three official rehab starts, two at Low-A St. Lucie and one at Triple-A Syracuse, and he hasn’t allowed a run over 8 2/3 innings.

He threw 1 2/3, three, and four innings respectively in his three starts, reaching 42 pitches in that third outing with Syracuse

The Mets also had Tylor Megill at Citi Field on Friday, throwing from 75 feet in his second straight day of workouts while he rehabs his own shoulder issue.

