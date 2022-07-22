Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in South Carolina

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after an alligator attack in Cross.

According to Central Berkeley Fire & EMS, crews responded about 1:30 p.m. to the area of Canal Landing Road for reports of an alligator attack.

CBFE said the woman had been bitten several times and was taken to the hospital.

Berkeley County officials said this is a “particularly busy time” for alligators and that residents should remain vigilant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.