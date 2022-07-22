ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross, SC

Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in South Carolina

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after an alligator attack in Cross.

According to Central Berkeley Fire & EMS, crews responded about 1:30 p.m. to the area of Canal Landing Road for reports of an alligator attack.

CBFE said the woman had been bitten several times and was taken to the hospital.

Berkeley County officials said this is a “particularly busy time” for alligators and that residents should remain vigilant.

say juet
4d ago

250 years ago. alligators were only in Florida everglades. we built canals and intercoastsl way that allowed them to migrate... time we un do our mistake

