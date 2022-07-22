Congressman Duncan looks to his home district for answers to American Energy Crisis

In recent weeks, there's been more talk about the growing energy crisis in America. Congressman Jeff Duncan and his colleagues from the House Energy Action Team were in the Upstate Friday to find solutions to the problem.

Duncan and U.S. congressional delegates from five other states toured the Oconee Nuclear Station and the Bad Creek Hydroelectric Plant to find ideas to help solve the growing issues surrounding American energy. Duncan spoke about how he believes more nuclear plants are needed.

The tour concluded with Duncan and company holding a press conference at the Blue Ridge Electric Co-Op in Pickens. After the press conference, I spoke with Congressman Duncan about the energy issue. The full interview is below.