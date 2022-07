BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pets of the week are two of five from a brand new litter of puppies. Chuck Nordstrom with SCPA Bakersfield said someone dropped them off at the shelter over the weekend in triple-digit heat. Luckily, staff was in for regular cleaning and feeding. Otherwise, Nordstrom said these puppies would have been dead.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO