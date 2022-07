A Texas woman who tried selling her JJ Watt sneakers to raise money for her grandfather's funeral service costs got some unexpected help from the Arizona Cardinals defensive end.Jennifer Simpson lost her grandfather a day after Father's Day and her family had been struggling for weeks to come up with the money to put him to rest. To gather funds, Simpson tweeted that she was putting a women's edition of the Reebok JJ Watt shoes up for sale for $30. "They are great shoes, im only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral," she wrote Wednesday, adding that...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO